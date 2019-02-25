Comparing of Tenzing Acquisition Corp. Units (TZACU) and Its Competitors

Tenzing Acquisition Corp. Units (NASDAQ:TZACU) is a company in the Asset Management industry and that’s how we compare it to its peers. The contrasting will be based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Tenzing Acquisition Corp. Units has 77.35% of its shares held by institutional investors versus an average of 37.91% institutional ownership for its peers. 28.79% of Tenzing Acquisition Corp. Units shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.69% of all Asset Management companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Tenzing Acquisition Corp. Units and its peers’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tenzing Acquisition Corp. Units 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 36.44% 21.95% 9.89%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Tenzing Acquisition Corp. Units and its peers’ .

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Tenzing Acquisition Corp. Units N/A N/A 0.00 Industry Average 88.68M 243.35M 30.78

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Tenzing Acquisition Corp. Units and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tenzing Acquisition Corp. Units 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.31 2.09 2.13 2.40

As a group, Asset Management companies have a potential upside of 143.50%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Tenzing Acquisition Corp. Units and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tenzing Acquisition Corp. Units -0.2% -0.79% 0% 0% 0% 0.3% Industry Average 2.56% 3.66% 6.51% 3.80% 5.69% 5.71%

For the past year Tenzing Acquisition Corp. Units has weaker performance than Tenzing Acquisition Corp. Units’s rivals.

Dividends

Tenzing Acquisition Corp. Units does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 4 of the 4 factors Tenzing Acquisition Corp. Units’s rivals beat Tenzing Acquisition Corp. Units.