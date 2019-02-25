Comparing of Translate Bio Inc. (TBIO) and Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN)

Both Translate Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) and Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Translate Bio Inc. N/A 1671.02 108.27M -3.06 0.00 Acceleron Pharma Inc. 13.88M 158.35 112.06M -2.45 0.00

In table 1 we can see Translate Bio Inc. and Acceleron Pharma Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Translate Bio Inc. 0.00% 208.7% -52.9% Acceleron Pharma Inc. -807.35% -32.7% -30.9%

Liquidity

Translate Bio Inc.’s Current Ratio is 16.7 while its Quick Ratio is 16.7. On the competitive side is, Acceleron Pharma Inc. which has a 21.7 Current Ratio and a 21.7 Quick Ratio. Acceleron Pharma Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Translate Bio Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Translate Bio Inc. and Acceleron Pharma Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Translate Bio Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Acceleron Pharma Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

$23 is Translate Bio Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 161.07%. On the other hand, Acceleron Pharma Inc.’s potential upside is 52.40% and its average target price is $65. Based on the data given earlier, Translate Bio Inc. is looking more favorable than Acceleron Pharma Inc., analysts belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 49.9% of Translate Bio Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 98.1% of Acceleron Pharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Translate Bio Inc.’s share held by insiders are 19.6%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Acceleron Pharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Translate Bio Inc. 17.7% 26.07% -26.26% 0% 0% -26.13% Acceleron Pharma Inc. -9.13% -14.31% -6.67% 37.98% 37.04% 13.34%

For the past year Translate Bio Inc. has -26.13% weaker performance while Acceleron Pharma Inc. has 13.34% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 11 factors Translate Bio Inc. beats Acceleron Pharma Inc.

Translate Bio, Inc., a messenger RNA therapeutics company, engages in developing medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. It is developing MRT5005 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 for the treatment of ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency. It has strategic alliances with Sanofi Pasteur. The company was formerly known as RaNA Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Translate Bio, Inc. in June 2017. Translate Bio, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

Acceleron Pharma Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept to treat anemia and associated complications in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; and sotatercept for chronic kidney diseases. The companyÂ’s therapeutic candidates also include dalantercept, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in phase II clinical trials for renal cell carcinoma; and ACE-083 that is in phase II clinical trials for facioscapulohumeral dystrophy. It has collaboration, license, and option agreement with Celgene Corporation. The company was formerly known as Phoenix Pharma, Inc. Acceleron Pharma Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.