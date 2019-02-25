Comparing of uniQure N.V. (QURE) and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST)

We will be contrasting the differences between uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio uniQure N.V. 12.26M 126.38 88.89M -2.69 0.00 Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 0.00 56.96M -2.14 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of uniQure N.V. and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets uniQure N.V. -725.04% -58.5% -35.9% Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of uniQure N.V. are 7.6 and 7.6 respectively. Its competitor Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 12.5 and its Quick Ratio is 12.5. Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than uniQure N.V.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for uniQure N.V. and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score uniQure N.V. 0 0 2 3.00 Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

uniQure N.V. has an average target price of $60, and a 44.23% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both uniQure N.V. and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 78% and 64.8% respectively. uniQure N.V.’s share held by insiders are 0.1%. Insiders Comparatively, held 42.9% of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) uniQure N.V. -0.96% 3.94% -26.49% -14% 70.39% 48.03% Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. -1.69% -3.33% -26.49% 0% 0% -49.57%

For the past year uniQure N.V. had bullish trend while Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats uniQure N.V. on 6 of the 10 factors.

uniQure N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. The companyÂ’s principle programs include AMT-060, a gene therapy that has completed Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; S100A1, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of congestive heart failure; and AMT-130 for the treatment of huntington's disease. It also provides Glybera, a gene therapy product that has approved for the treatment of patients with lipoprotein lipase deficiency. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Synpromics, and Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A. uniQure N.V. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.