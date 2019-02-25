Comparing of WisdomTree Investments Inc. (WETF) and Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NJV)

As Asset Management businesses, WisdomTree Investments Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) and Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NJV), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WisdomTree Investments Inc. 274.12M 4.08 36.63M 0.30 21.23 Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund 1.11M 18.19 N/A 0.15 82.43

Table 1 demonstrates WisdomTree Investments Inc. and Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to WisdomTree Investments Inc. The company that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. WisdomTree Investments Inc.’s presently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WisdomTree Investments Inc. 13.36% 17.3% 8.2% Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Dividends

The annual dividend that WisdomTree Investments Inc. pay is $0.12 per share with a dividend yield of 1.63%. The dividend yield for Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund is 7.08% while its annual dividend payout is $0.92 per share.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for WisdomTree Investments Inc. and Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score WisdomTree Investments Inc. 1 1 1 2.33 Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 17.16% for WisdomTree Investments Inc. with consensus price target of $8.67.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 79.6% of WisdomTree Investments Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 20.62% of Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 8.8% of WisdomTree Investments Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) WisdomTree Investments Inc. -10.16% -18.96% -20.08% -43.43% -45.51% -49.24% Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund -0.56% 3.02% -0.17% -1.62% -9.95% -8.6%

For the past year WisdomTree Investments Inc. was more bearish than Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund.

Summary

WisdomTree Investments Inc. beats on 10 of the 15 factors Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund.

WisdomTree Investments, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans. It develops index using its fundamentally weighted index methodology. In addition, the company provides investment advisory services. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in New York, New York.