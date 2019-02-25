Comparing of Zosano Pharma Corporation (ZSAN) and Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)

Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN) and Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zosano Pharma Corporation N/A 0.00 32.70M -9.39 0.00 Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 193.12M 5.61 25.21M 0.24 119.96

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Zosano Pharma Corporation and Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zosano Pharma Corporation 0.00% -185.2% -116.3% Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13.05% 5.9% 4.6%

Volatility and Risk

Zosano Pharma Corporation has a 1.82 beta, while its volatility is 82.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 0.74 beta which is 26.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

5.4 and 5.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Zosano Pharma Corporation. Its rival Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 6 and 6 respectively. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Zosano Pharma Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Zosano Pharma Corporation and Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zosano Pharma Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 4 2.67

Competitively Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus target price of $40.17, with potential upside of 94.62%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 59.7% of Zosano Pharma Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 99.85% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Zosano Pharma Corporation’s share held by insiders are 1.97%. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.2% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zosano Pharma Corporation -3.74% -9.32% -7.93% -20.18% -68.48% -65.38% Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 14.5% 40.2% 57.1% 58.4% 106.26% 88.62%

For the past year Zosano Pharma Corporation has -65.38% weaker performance while Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 88.62% stronger performance.

Summary

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Zosano Pharma Corporation on 11 of the 11 factors.

Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops a proprietary intracutaneous delivery system to administer drugs through the skin for rapid symptom relief to patients. Its lead product candidate is M207, a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the treatment of migraine. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system disorders. The companyÂ’s marketed products include HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), a product for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorder; and Fanapt (iloperidone), a product for the treatment of schizophrenia. Its clinical development products include Tradipitant (VLY-686), a small molecule neurokinin-1 receptor antagonist that is under the clinical development for the treatment of chronic pruritus in atopic dermatitis and gastroparesis; Trichostatin A, a small molecule histone deacetylase inhibitor, which is in development for the treatment of hematologic malignancies; and AQW051, a Phase II alpha-7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor partial agonist. The company markets its products in the United States, Canada, Europe Union, Israel, and Mexico. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.