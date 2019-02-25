Comparison of Allakos Inc. (ALLK) and ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN)

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) and ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allakos Inc. N/A 0.00 36.89M -0.90 0.00 ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited N/A 0.00 N/A -0.32 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Allakos Inc. and ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allakos Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Allakos Inc. and ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 83.3% and 10.86%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Allakos Inc. 6.35% 9.34% 45.87% 0% 0% 100.48% ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited -12.97% -19.62% -45.58% -49.83% 0% -21.03%

For the past year Allakos Inc. has 100.48% stronger performance while ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited has -21.03% weaker performance.

Allakos Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic antibodies targeting allergic, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company is developing AK002 for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis. Allakos Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment cancer in Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's product pipeline includes Varlitinib, a novel agent, which has completed Phase II studies in gastric and breast cancer, and entered into pivotal studies for biliary tract cancer; ASLAN002, a potent cMET and Recepteur d'Origine Nantais (RON) inhibitor that is in Phase II development for the treatment of gastric and breast cancer; and ASLAN003, a novel DHODH inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat acute myeloid leukemia and solid tumors. It is also developing ASLAN004, a monoclonal IL4/IL13 antibody that is under preclinical development for asthma and other tumor types; and ASLAN005, a monoclonal antibody, which is under preclinical development for RON, an immune checkpoint inhibitor. In addition, the company is also discovering Modybodies that are a novel type of antibody fragments, which can be linked together into heterodimers/trimers to inhibit various targets. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Singapore.