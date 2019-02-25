Comparison of AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation (APHB) and Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA)

AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:APHB) and Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation N/A 413.36 10.14M -0.76 0.00 Gamida Cell Ltd. N/A 0.00 36.05M -1.24 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation and Gamida Cell Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 provides AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation and Gamida Cell Ltd.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation 0.00% -118.6% -84.7% Gamida Cell Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation’s Current Ratio is 2.1 while its Quick Ratio is 2.1. On the competitive side is, Gamida Cell Ltd. which has a 5.8 Current Ratio and a 5.8 Quick Ratio. Gamida Cell Ltd. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 5.7% of AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation shares and 0% of Gamida Cell Ltd. shares. About 1.28% of AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Gamida Cell Ltd. has 48.91% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation -21.59% -27.25% -78.61% -82.93% -79.24% -79.04% Gamida Cell Ltd. -24.27% 21.94% 0% 0% 0% 38.27%

For the past year AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation had bearish trend while Gamida Cell Ltd. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Gamida Cell Ltd. beats AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation.

AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of therapies for antibiotic-resistant infections using bacteriophage-based technology. It is also developing targeted and personalized bacteriophage therapies for patients with serious or life-threatening antibiotic-resistant infections. The company has reported results from two Phase I clinical trials of AB-SA01 for the treatment of Staphylococcus aureus in chronic rhinosinusitis patients, as well as evaluating the safety of AB-SA01 when administered topically to the intact skin of healthy adults. Its pipeline also includes AB-PA01 for the treatment of pseudomonas aeruginosa lung infections in cystic fibrosis and chronic rhinosinusitis patients. AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation has a research collaboration agreement with Royal Brompton Hospital; a license agreement with University of Leicester to develop a phage therapy that targets and kills various clinically relevant toxin types of C. difficile; a cooperative research and development agreement with the U.S. Army Medical Research and Materiel Command and the Walter Reed Army Institute of Research to develop and commercialize bacteriophage therapeutics to treat S. aureus, E. coli, and P. aeruginosa infections; and a clinical trial agreement with the University of Adelaide. The company was formerly known as Targeted Genetics Corporation and changed its name to AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation in February 2011. AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing cell therapies to cure cancer, and rare and serious hematologic diseases in the United States, the European Union, and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is NiCord, a nicotinamide (NAM)-expanded cord blood cell therapy that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use as a curative stem cell graft for patients in hematopoietic stem cell transplant. It is also developing NAM-NK, an innate immunotherapy of expanded natural killer cells, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma and multiple myeloma. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.