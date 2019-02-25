Comparison of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (AVXL) and ARCA biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO)

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) and ARCA biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anavex Life Sciences Corp. N/A 0.00 20.73M -0.38 0.00 ARCA biopharma Inc. N/A 0.00 10.64M -0.82 0.00

Table 1 highlights Anavex Life Sciences Corp. and ARCA biopharma Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. and ARCA biopharma Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 0.00% -70.2% -61.8% ARCA biopharma Inc. 0.00% -112.6% -97.5%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.85 beta means Anavex Life Sciences Corp.’s volatility is 85.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, ARCA biopharma Inc.’s 27.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.27 beta.

Liquidity

8.3 and 8.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. Its rival ARCA biopharma Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 8.6 and 8.6 respectively. ARCA biopharma Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Anavex Life Sciences Corp.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 18.2% of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. shares and 15% of ARCA biopharma Inc. shares. Anavex Life Sciences Corp.’s share owned by insiders are 5.17%. Competitively, ARCA biopharma Inc. has 1.17% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Anavex Life Sciences Corp. -8.3% -17% -19.23% -48.53% -41.83% -34.78% ARCA biopharma Inc. -1.2% -36.25% -10.08% -2.02% -59.24% -62.26%

For the past year Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has stronger performance than ARCA biopharma Inc.

Summary

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. beats on 4 of the 6 factors ARCA biopharma Inc.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s disease, other central nervous system diseases, pain, and various cancers. The companyÂ’s lead drug candidates include ANAVEX 2-73, a Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and preclinical stage to treat ParkinsonÂ’s disease. Its preclinical drug candidates include ANAVEX 3-71, which uses ligands that activate sigma-1 and M1 muscarinic receptors to treat AlzheimerÂ’s disease; ANAVEX 1-41, a sigma-1 agonist that protects nerve cells from degeneration or death; ANAVEX 1037 for the treatment of prostate cancer; and ANAVEX 1066, a mixed sigma-1/sigma-2 ligand for the treatment of neuropathic and visceral pain. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in New York, New York.

ARCA biopharma, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing genetically-targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is Gencaro, a pharmacologically beta-blocker and mild vasodilator, which is in clinical trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in chronic heart failure patients with reduced left ventricular ejection fraction. It also engages in the development of a preclinical plan for AB171, a new chemical entity for the treatment of various cardiovascular indications, such as peripheral arterial disease and chronic heart failure. The company has a collaboration agreement with Medtronic, Inc. for the support of GENETIC-AF Phase 2B clinical trials; and Laboratory Corporation of America to provide the companion diagnostic test and services to support GENETIC-AF trial. ARCA biopharma, Inc. is headquartered in Westminster, Colorado.