Comparison of Avangrid Inc. (AGR) and Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE)

Avangrid Inc. (NYSE:AGR) and Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) compete against each other in the Gas Utilities sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avangrid Inc. 6.48B 2.36 595.00M 0.21 252.33 Clean Energy Fuels Corp. 339.49M 1.37 39.00M 0.16 13.61

Demonstrates Avangrid Inc. and Clean Energy Fuels Corp. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has lower revenue and earnings than Avangrid Inc. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. Avangrid Inc. has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than Clean Energy Fuels Corp., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Avangrid Inc. (NYSE:AGR) and Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avangrid Inc. 9.18% 2.6% 1.3% Clean Energy Fuels Corp. -11.49% -8.3% -4.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Avangrid Inc. is 0.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.6. The Current Ratio of rival Clean Energy Fuels Corp. is 2.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.9. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Avangrid Inc.

Dividends

The annual dividend that Avangrid Inc. pay is $1.74 per share with a dividend yield of 3.52%. No dividend is paid out by Clean Energy Fuels Corp.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 14.8% of Avangrid Inc. shares and 27.7% of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. shares. 82.05% are Avangrid Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 33.18% of Clean Energy Fuels Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Avangrid Inc. 3.18% 6.41% 4.61% 4.63% -0.21% 2.77% Clean Energy Fuels Corp. -3.59% -11.16% -20.07% -28.09% 3.37% 5.91%

For the past year Avangrid Inc. was less bullish than Clean Energy Fuels Corp.

Summary

On 13 of the 14 factors Avangrid Inc. beats Clean Energy Fuels Corp.

Avangrid, Inc. operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. As of December 31, 2016, the company delivered electricity to approximately 2.2 million electric utility customers, as well as natural gas to approximately 992,000 natural gas public utility customers; and owned approximately 67.5 billion cubic feet of net working gas storage capacity. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power. The company delivers natural gas and electricity to residential, commercial, and institutional customers through its regulated utilities in New York, Maine, Connecticut, and Massachusetts; and sells its output to investor-owned utilities, public utilities, and other credit-worthy entities. It also generates and provides power and other services to federal and state agencies, as well as institutional retail and joint action agencies; and delivers thermal output to wholesale customers in the Western United States. The company was formerly known as Iberdrola USA, Inc. Avangrid, Inc. was founded in 1852 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut. Avangrid, Inc. is a subsidiary of Iberdrola, S.A.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. The company supplies compressed natural gas (CNG), liquefied natural gas (LNG), and renewable natural gas (RNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles. It also designs, builds, operates, and maintains fueling stations. In addition, the company manufactures, sells, and services non-lubricated natural gas fueling compressors and other equipment used in CNG and LNG stations; provides assessment, design, and modification solutions to operators with code-compliant service and maintenance facilities for natural gas vehicle fleets; transports and sells CNG and LNG to industrial and institutional energy users; and processes and sells RNG, which is used as vehicle fuel. Further, it sells tradable credits comprising natural gas and RNG as a vehicle fuel, such as Low Carbon Fuel Standards and Renewable Identification Numbers Credits; and helps its customers in acquiring and financing natural gas vehicles, as well as obtaining federal, state and local credits, grants, and incentives. The company serves heavy-duty trucking, airport, refuse, and public transit markets; and industrial and institutional energy users, as well as government fleets. As of December 31, 2016, it served approximately 1,000 fleet customers operating approximately 45,000 natural gas vehicles; and owned, operated, or supplied approximately 570 natural gas fueling stations in 42 states in the United States and in 4 provinces in Canada. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.