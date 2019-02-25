Comparison of Avaya Holdings Corp. (AVYA) and Document Security Systems Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS)

We will be contrasting the differences between Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) and Document Security Systems Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Business Services industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avaya Holdings Corp. 2.84B 0.64 454.00M 27.73 0.62 Document Security Systems Inc. 18.39M 1.03 2.01M 0.12 7.83

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Document Security Systems Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Avaya Holdings Corp. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower P/E ratio. Avaya Holdings Corp. is currently more affordable than Document Security Systems Inc., because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Avaya Holdings Corp. and Document Security Systems Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avaya Holdings Corp. 15.99% 0% 41.3% Document Security Systems Inc. 10.93% 33.1% 12.5%

Liquidity

Avaya Holdings Corp.’s Current Ratio is 1.2 while its Quick Ratio is 1.1. On the competitive side is, Document Security Systems Inc. which has a 1.2 Current Ratio and a 0.8 Quick Ratio. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to .

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Avaya Holdings Corp. and Document Security Systems Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 3.6%. Insiders held 0.3% of Avaya Holdings Corp. shares. Comparatively, Document Security Systems Inc. has 25% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Avaya Holdings Corp. 10.66% 2.68% -21.57% -20.85% 0% -1.82% Document Security Systems Inc. -7.22% -32.33% -22.41% -34.31% -28% -50%

For the past year Avaya Holdings Corp.’s stock price has smaller decline than Document Security Systems Inc.

Summary

Avaya Holdings Corp. beats on 9 of the 12 factors Document Security Systems Inc.

Avaya Holdings Corp. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiary, develops business collaboration and communications solutions worldwide. The company was formerly known as Sierra Holdings Corp. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Santa Clara, California. On January 19, 2017, Avaya Holdings Corp. filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the US Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York. It is in joint administration with Avaya Inc.

Document Security Systems, Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells paper and plastic products to protect information from unauthorized scanning, copying, and digital imaging worldwide. The companyÂ’s DSS Packaging and Printing Group segment produces custom paperboard packaging products for pharmaceutical, beverage, photo packaging, toy, specialty foods, direct marketing, and other industries; and offers secure and commercial printing services for end-user customers, as well as technical support for its technology licensees. It also provides security paper, vital records, prescription papers, birth certificates, receipts, manuals, identification materials, entertainment tickets, secure coupons, parts tracking forms, brochures, direct mailing pieces, catalogs, business cards, etc. Its DSS Plastics Group segment manufactures laminated and surface printed cards, including magnetic stripes, bar codes, holograms, signature panels, invisible ink, micro fine printing, guilloche patterns, biometric, radio frequency identification, and watermarks for printed plastic documents, such as ID cards, event badges, and driverÂ’s licenses. The companyÂ’s DSS Digital Group segment provides data center centric solutions to businesses and governments through the cloud. It also develops an iPhone based application that integrates its traditional optical deterrent technologies into proprietary digital data security based solutions for brand protection and product diversion prevention. Its DSS Technology Management segment acquires or internally develops patented technology or intellectual property assets. Document Security Systems, Inc. markets its primary anti-counterfeiting products and technologies under the AuthentiGuard name. The company was formerly known as New Sky Communications, Inc. and changed its name to Document Security Systems, Inc. in July 1992. Document Security Systems, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Rochester, New York.