Comparison of Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. (BIO-B) and Cytosorbents Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSO)

Both Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:BIO.B) and Cytosorbents Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSO) are each other’s competitor in the Medical Laboratories & Research industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. 2.29B 3.50 1.28B 42.26 5.94 Cytosorbents Corporation 21.07M 12.66 14.96M -0.50 0.00

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. 55.90% 0% 0% Cytosorbents Corporation -71.00% -90.2% -49.2%

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. and Cytosorbents Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 26.6%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 3.6% of Cytosorbents Corporation’s shares.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. -6.75% -18.53% 6.76% 80.82% 106.66% 5.32% Cytosorbents Corporation -13.03% -19.93% -36.72% -20.35% 34.52% 39.69%

For the past year Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. was less bullish than Cytosorbents Corporation.

CytoSorbents Corporation, a critical care focused immunotherapy company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its platform blood purification technology incorporating a proprietary adsorbent, porous polymer technology. Its principal product is CytoSorb device, an extracorporeal cytokine filter designed for the adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis; adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications; prevention and treatment of post-operative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery; and prevention and treatment of organ dysfunction in brain-dead organ donors to increase the number and quality of viable organs harvested from donors. The company also provides VetResQ device for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, pancreatitis, and other critical illnesses in animals. In addition, it is developing CytoSorb-XL device for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis and other critical illnesses; HemoDefend blood purification technology platform to reduce contaminants in the blood supply that can cause transfusion reactions or disease when administering blood and blood products to patients; and ContrastSorb for the removal of IV contrast in blood administered during CT imaging, an angiogram, or during a vascular interventional radiology procedure to reduce the risk of contrast-induced nephropathy. Further, the company is developing BetaSorb device for the prevention and treatment of health complications caused by the accumulation of metabolic toxins in patients with chronic renal failure; and DrugSorb, an extracorporeal hemoperfusion cartridge designed to remove toxic chemicals from the blood. It has collaboration with Aferetica srl to develop PerLife ex-vivo organ perfusion system. The company was formerly known as MedaSorb Technologies Corporation and changed its name to CytoSorbents Corporation in May 2010. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Monmouth Junction, New Jersey.