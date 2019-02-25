Comparison of Celyad SA (CYAD) and Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA)

Both Celyad SA (NASDAQ:CYAD) and Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Celyad SA N/A 0.00 N/A -7.01 0.00 Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6.91M 95.66 93.05M -2.23 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Celyad SA and Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Celyad SA and Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Celyad SA 0.00% 0% 0% Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. -1,346.60% -90.8% -74.4%

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Celyad SA and Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Celyad SA 0 0 1 3.00 Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Celyad SA has a 122.98% upside potential and an average price target of $46. Competitively Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average price target of $25, with potential upside of 137.19%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Celyad SA.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 6.5% of Celyad SA shares are held by institutional investors while 88.6% of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.09% are Celyad SA’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% are Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Celyad SA -23.03% -23.45% -24.69% -27.96% -49.88% -51.16% Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. -14.76% -14.58% -20.51% 1.03% 66.36% 40.75%

For the past year Celyad SA had bearish trend while Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors Celyad SA.

Celyad SA, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on engineered cell therapy treatments. It operates in two segments, Cardiology and Immuno-oncology. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate in cardiovascular disease is C-Cure, an autologous cell therapy for the treatment of patients with ischemic heart failure. Its lead product candidate in oncology disease is CAR-T NKR-2, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) for the treatment of cancer. In addition, the companyÂ’s preclinical stage product candidates include NKp30, an activated receptor of NK cells; B7H6 therapies, which kills cancer cells; and CAR T-cell, an allogeneic T-cell platform. Further, it offers C-CATHez, a cell injection catheter; heart access sheaths; mitral valve neo-chordaes; and closure devices. The company was formerly known as Cardio3 BioSciences SA and changed its name to Celyad SA in May 2015. Celyad SA was founded in 2004 and is based in Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of treatments for rare, chronic liver, cardiovascular, and viral infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s preclinical stage development programs include DCR-PHXC for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1; DCR-PCSK9, which targets the PCSK9 gene in the treatment of statin-refractory patients with hypercholesterolemia; and DCR-HBV for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus infection, as well as other product candidates for use in the treatment of cardiovascular and chronic liver diseases. It has a research collaboration and license agreements with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd.; City of Hope, an academic research and medical center; and Plant Bioscience Limited. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.