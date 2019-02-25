Comparison of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (CTSH) and Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) and Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS) compete with each other in the Information Technology Services sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation 16.12B 2.59 2.10B 3.49 19.22 Unisys Corporation 2.82B 0.25 75.50M 1.08 12.11

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation and Unisys Corporation. Unisys Corporation is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation’s presently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than Unisys Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation and Unisys Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation 13.03% 13.3% 9.5% Unisys Corporation 2.68% -7.8% 4.1%

Volatility & Risk

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation has a beta of 0.93 and its 7.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Unisys Corporation’s 1.34 beta is the reason why it is 34.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation are 3.2 and 3.2 respectively. Its competitor Unisys Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.4 and its Quick Ratio is 1.4. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Unisys Corporation.

Dividends

$0.8 per share with a dividend yield of 1.12% is the annual dividend that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation pay. Unisys Corporation does not offer a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation and Unisys Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation 1 3 5 2.56 Unisys Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 5.87% and an $76.63 consensus target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 91.7% of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation shares and 0% of Unisys Corporation shares. Insiders held roughly 0.2% of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation’s shares. Competitively, 0.1% are Unisys Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation -5.81% -6% -11.21% -12.84% -6.31% -5.53% Unisys Corporation -3.7% -30.74% -33.57% -1.36% 65.86% 59.75%

For the past year Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation had bearish trend while Unisys Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation beats Unisys Corporation on 15 of the 15 factors.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation provides information technology (IT), operations and technology consulting, infrastructure, and business process services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Manufacturing/Retail/Logistics, and Other. Its consulting and technology services include strategy consulting, business and operations consulting, technology strategy and change management, and program management consulting services; application design and development; systems integration; and application testing, consulting, and engineering services, as well as enterprise information management services. The company also develops, licenses, implements, and supports proprietary and third-party software products for the healthcare industry, including solutions for health insurance plans, third party benefit administrators, and healthcare providers. In addition, it provides outsourcing services, such as application maintenance services; IT infrastructure services; and business process services comprising clinical data management, pharmacovigilance, equity research support, commercial operations, and order management services, as well as related services, including platform-based services. The company serves various industries, including banking and insurance; healthcare and life sciences; manufacturing and logistics; retail, travel, and hospitality; consumer goods; communications; information, media, and entertainment; and technology. The company markets and sells services through its professional staff, senior management, and direct sales personnel. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Teaneck, New Jersey.

Unisys Corporation provides information technology services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Services and Technology. The Services segment provides cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services. The Technology segment designs and develops software, servers, and related products. It offers a range of data center, infrastructure management, and cloud computing offerings for clients to virtualize and automate data-center environments. This segmentÂ’s product offerings include ClearPath Forward operating system software for high-volume enterprise computing; Unisys Stealth software to protect data in data centers, the cloud, and mobile infrastructures; Digital Investigator, a browser-based application for total information management; AirCore solution that enables airlines to reach passenger through mobile, tablet, and web; and Unisys Retail Delivery, which is an integrated and multi-channel retail banking system. The company serves customers in the government, commercial, and financial services markets through direct sales force, distributors, resellers, and alliance partners. Unisys Corporation was founded in 1886 and is based in Blue Bell, Pennsylvania.