Comparison of ConnectOne Bancorp Inc. (CNOB) and BCB Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP)

Both ConnectOne Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) and BCB Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) compete on a level playing field in the Regional – Northeast Banks industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ConnectOne Bancorp Inc. 141.85M 4.97 60.35M 1.79 10.36 BCB Bancorp Inc. 78.51M 2.56 15.81M 0.92 12.32

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. BCB Bancorp Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than ConnectOne Bancorp Inc. Company that currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. ConnectOne Bancorp Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more affordable than BCB Bancorp Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ConnectOne Bancorp Inc. 42.54% 9.1% 1% BCB Bancorp Inc. 20.14% 6.5% 0.5%

Volatility and Risk

ConnectOne Bancorp Inc.’s 0.89 beta indicates that its volatility is 11.00% less volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, BCB Bancorp Inc. has beta of 0.49 which is 51.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

ConnectOne Bancorp Inc. pays out its dividends annually at $0.3 per share and 1.38% dividend yield. Meanwhile, BCB Bancorp Inc.’s annual dividend is $0.56 per share and it also boasts of a 4.52% dividend yield.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 69.1% of ConnectOne Bancorp Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 31.5% of BCB Bancorp Inc. are owned by institutional investors. ConnectOne Bancorp Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 6.2%. Competitively, BCB Bancorp Inc. has 1.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ConnectOne Bancorp Inc. -8.14% -14.27% -24.64% -29.79% -31.61% -28.16% BCB Bancorp Inc. -3.25% -7.05% -23.45% -25.95% -23.19% -21.86%

For the past year ConnectOne Bancorp Inc. was more bearish than BCB Bancorp Inc.

Summary

On 10 of the 14 factors ConnectOne Bancorp Inc. beats BCB Bancorp Inc.

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company offers a range of deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, time and savings accounts, and NOW accounts. It also provides personal and commercial business loans on a secured and unsecured basis; revolving lines of credit; commercial mortgage loans; residential mortgages on primary and secondary residences; home equity loans; bridge loans; and other personal purpose loans. In addition, the company offers brokerage services, insurance and annuities, mutual funds, and financial planning services. Further, it provides credit cards, wire transfers, and safe deposit boxes; access to automated teller services; and Internet banking, treasury direct, ACH origination, lockbox, mobile banking, and remote deposit capture banking services. The company operates through seven banking offices in Bergen County, nine banking offices in Union County, three banking offices in Morris County, one office in Newark in Essex County, one office in West New York in Hudson County, one office in Princeton in Mercer County, and one office in Holmdel in Monmouth County, New Jersey, as well as a branch office in the borough of Manhattan in New York City. It serves small-to-medium sized businesses, high net worth individuals, professional practices, and consumer and retail customers. The company was formerly known as Center Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. in July 2014. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey.

BCB Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for BCB Community Bank, a state chartered commercial bank that provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including savings and club accounts, interest and non-interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and term certificate accounts. It also provides loans, such as commercial and multi-family real estate loans, one-to four-family mortgage loans, home equity loans and home equity lines of credit, construction loans, consumer loans, commercial business loans, and small business administration lending services. In addition, the company offers retail and commercial banking services comprising wire transfers, money orders, safe deposit boxes, night depository services, debit cards, online and mobile banking services, gift cards, fraud detection services, and automated teller services. At December 31, 2016, it operated through 22 branches in Bayonne, Carteret, Colonia, Edison, Hoboken, Fairfield, Holmdel, Jersey City, Lodi, Lyndhurst, Monroe Township, Rutherford, South Orange, Union, and Woodbridge, New Jersey; and 2 branches in Staten Island, New York. The company was founded in 2000 and is based in Bayonne, New Jersey.