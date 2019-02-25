Comparison of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (ETX) and Manning & Napier Inc. (NYSE:MN)

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) and Manning & Napier Inc. (NYSE:MN), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Manning & Napier Inc.
|161.33M
|1.05
|3.20M
|1.28
|1.34
Demonstrates Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust and Manning & Napier Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust and Manning & Napier Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Manning & Napier Inc.
|1.98%
|0.8%
|0.7%
Dividends
On the other side Manning & Napier Inc. pays an annual dividend of $0.26 per share. It’s dividend yield is 12.68%. No dividend is paid out by Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 0.52% of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust shares are owned by institutional investors while 51.6% of Manning & Napier Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust’s share owned by insiders are 42.85%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.2% of Manning & Napier Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust
|-0.31%
|6.74%
|-0.76%
|1.14%
|-4.42%
|-6.03%
|Manning & Napier Inc.
|-3.93%
|-16.99%
|-38.93%
|-44.84%
|-53.78%
|-52.5%
For the past year Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust has stronger performance than Manning & Napier Inc.
Summary
Manning & Napier Inc. beats on 10 of the 11 factors Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust.
Manning & Napier, Inc. is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to net worth individuals and institutions, including 401(k) plans, pension plans, taft-hartley plans, endowments and foundations. The firm manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The firm employs fundamental analysis along with a combination of bottom-up and top-down stock picking approach to create its portfolios. Manning & Napier, Inc. was founded in 1970 and is based in Fairport, New York with additional offices in Dublin, Ohio; St. Petersburg, Florida; and Chicago, Illinois.