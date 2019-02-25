Comparison of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (ETX) and Manning & Napier Inc. (NYSE:MN)

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) and Manning & Napier Inc. (NYSE:MN), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Manning & Napier Inc. 161.33M 1.05 3.20M 1.28 1.34

Demonstrates Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust and Manning & Napier Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust and Manning & Napier Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust 0.00% 0% 0% Manning & Napier Inc. 1.98% 0.8% 0.7%

Dividends

On the other side Manning & Napier Inc. pays an annual dividend of $0.26 per share. It’s dividend yield is 12.68%. No dividend is paid out by Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0.52% of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust shares are owned by institutional investors while 51.6% of Manning & Napier Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust’s share owned by insiders are 42.85%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.2% of Manning & Napier Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust -0.31% 6.74% -0.76% 1.14% -4.42% -6.03% Manning & Napier Inc. -3.93% -16.99% -38.93% -44.84% -53.78% -52.5%

For the past year Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust has stronger performance than Manning & Napier Inc.

Summary

Manning & Napier Inc. beats on 10 of the 11 factors Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust.

Manning & Napier, Inc. is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to net worth individuals and institutions, including 401(k) plans, pension plans, taft-hartley plans, endowments and foundations. The firm manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The firm employs fundamental analysis along with a combination of bottom-up and top-down stock picking approach to create its portfolios. Manning & Napier, Inc. was founded in 1970 and is based in Fairport, New York with additional offices in Dublin, Ohio; St. Petersburg, Florida; and Chicago, Illinois.