Comparison of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust (EVY) and Gladstone Capital Corporation – (NASDAQ:GLADN)

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:EVY) and Gladstone Capital Corporation – (NASDAQ:GLADN) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust 5.18M 12.62 N/A 0.06 193.93 Gladstone Capital Corporation – 46.63M 5.56 7.78M 1.28 19.58

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust and Gladstone Capital Corporation -. Gladstone Capital Corporation – seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust. The company with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust 0.00% 0% 0% Gladstone Capital Corporation – 16.68% 0% 0%

Dividends

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust pays out its dividends annually at $0.58 per share and 4.83% dividend yield. Meanhile, Gladstone Capital Corporation -’s yearly dividend is $0.84 per share and 3.32% dividend yield.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust and Gladstone Capital Corporation – are owned by institutional investors at 13.66% and 13.6% respectively.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust 3.86% 3.77% -2.59% -2.55% -8.01% -6.92% Gladstone Capital Corporation – 0.2% -0.21% -1.42% -1.11% -2.53% -3.29%

For the past year Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust’s stock price has bigger decline than Gladstone Capital Corporation -.

Summary

On 9 of the 11 factors Gladstone Capital Corporation – beats Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust.