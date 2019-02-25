Comparison of Eidos Therapeutics Inc. (EIDX) and Advaxis Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS)

Eidos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:EIDX) and Advaxis Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eidos Therapeutics Inc. N/A 0.00 41.49M -1.14 0.00 Advaxis Inc. 6.06M 4.18 66.52M -1.60 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Eidos Therapeutics Inc. and Advaxis Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Advaxis Inc. -1,097.69% -165.2% -91.5%

Liquidity

28.1 and 28.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Eidos Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Advaxis Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.9 and 3.9 respectively. Eidos Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Advaxis Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Eidos Therapeutics Inc. and Advaxis Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Advaxis Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Eidos Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus target price of $28, and a 64.42% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Eidos Therapeutics Inc. and Advaxis Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 26.6% and 24.3% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 54.6% of Eidos Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.4% of Advaxis Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eidos Therapeutics Inc. -1.63% 7.67% 12.28% 0% 0% -39.88% Advaxis Inc. -9.76% -36.56% -61.31% -80% -87.02% -86.97%

For the past year Eidos Therapeutics Inc. was less bearish than Advaxis Inc.

Summary

Eidos Therapeutics Inc. beats on 8 of the 10 factors Advaxis Inc.

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs to treat diseases caused by transthyretin (TTR) amyloidosis (ATTR). It is developing AG10, an orally-administered small molecule designed to stabilize tetrameric TTR, thereby halting at its outset the series of molecular events that give rise to ATTR. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California. Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of BridgeBio Pharma LLC.

Advaxis, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of Lm-LLO cancer immunotherapies in the United States. Its lead product Axalimogene filolisbac, an Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidate, which completed its Phase II study for the treatment of human papilloma virus associated cancers, including cervical, head and neck, and anal cancer. The company is also developing ADXS-PSA, an Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials designed to target the prostate specific antigen associated with prostate cancer; and ADXS-HER2, an Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidate that is in Phase Ib clinical trials used for the treatment of human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 expressing cancers, including human and canine osteosarcoma. It has clinical trial collaboration agreements with Merck & Co., Inc. for the Phase I/II dose-escalation and safety study of ADXS31-142; and MedImmune, LLC to initiate a Phase I/II clinical study in the United States to evaluate MEDI4736, an investigational anti-PD-L1 immune checkpoint inhibitor. The company also has a licensing agreement with Global BioPharma Inc.; co-development and commercialization agreement with Especificos Stendhal SA de CV; and collaboration agreement with Amgen Inc. for the development and commercialization of ADXS-NEO, a preclinical investigational cancer immunotherapy treatment that activates patientÂ’s immune system to respond against mutations or neoepitopes. Advaxis, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Princeton, New Jersey.