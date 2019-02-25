Comparison of EnLink Midstream LLC (ENLC) and Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP)

Since EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE:ENLC) and Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) are part of the Oil & Gas Pipelines industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EnLink Midstream LLC 7.70B 0.72 13.20M 0.22 50.45 Crestwood Equity Partners LP 4.13B 0.57 190.90M -2.67 0.00

Table 1 highlights EnLink Midstream LLC and Crestwood Equity Partners LP’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EnLink Midstream LLC -0.17% 13.3% 2.3% Crestwood Equity Partners LP -4.62% -14.4% -4.4%

Volatility and Risk

EnLink Midstream LLC is 123.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 2.23 beta. Crestwood Equity Partners LP’s 144.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 2.44 beta.

Liquidity

EnLink Midstream LLC’s Current Ratio is 0.8 while its Quick Ratio is 0.7. On the competitive side is, Crestwood Equity Partners LP which has a 1.1 Current Ratio and a 0.9 Quick Ratio. Crestwood Equity Partners LP is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to EnLink Midstream LLC.

Dividends

EnLink Midstream LLC pays out its dividends annually at $1.06 per share and 9.31% dividend yield. Meanhile, Crestwood Equity Partners LP’s yearly dividend is $2.4 per share and 7.25% dividend yield.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for EnLink Midstream LLC and Crestwood Equity Partners LP are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score EnLink Midstream LLC 0 2 3 2.60 Crestwood Equity Partners LP 0 3 2 2.40

The consensus price target of EnLink Midstream LLC is $17, with potential upside of 48.86%. Competitively the consensus price target of Crestwood Equity Partners LP is $39.5, which is potential 20.39% upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, EnLink Midstream LLC is looking more favorable than Crestwood Equity Partners LP.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 97.7% of EnLink Midstream LLC shares and 73.3% of Crestwood Equity Partners LP shares. About 0.6% of EnLink Midstream LLC’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 7.6% of Crestwood Equity Partners LP’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) EnLink Midstream LLC -2.89% -11.2% -34.12% -34.71% -31.77% -36.23% Crestwood Equity Partners LP 0.4% -10.8% -22.24% -13.19% 21.22% 15.58%

For the past year EnLink Midstream LLC had bearish trend while Crestwood Equity Partners LP had bullish trend.

Summary

EnLink Midstream LLC beats Crestwood Equity Partners LP on 11 of the 15 factors.

EnLink Midstream, LLC gathering, transmission, processing, fractionation, storage, stabilization, brine, and marketing services to producers of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensate in the United States. Its midstream energy asset network includes approximately 11,000 miles of pipelines; 20 natural gas processing plants; 7 fractionators; barge and rail terminals; product storage facilities; brine disposal wells; and a crude oil trucking fleet. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. EnLink Midstream, LLC is a subsidiary of Devon Energy Corporation.

Crestwood Equity Partners LP provides infrastructure solutions to liquids-rich natural gas and crude oil shale plays in the United States. The companyÂ’s Gathering and Processing Operations segment provides gathering and transportation services for natural gas, crude oil, and produced water; and processing, treating, and compression services for natural gas to producers in unconventional shale plays and tight-gas plays. Its Storage and Transportation Operations segment offers crude oil and natural gas storage and transportation services to producers, utilities, and other customers. The companyÂ’s Marketing, Supply and Logistics Operations segment provides NGL and crude oil storage, and marketing and transportation services to producers, refiners, marketers, and other customers. It also manufactures mined salt for food, industrial, and pharmaceutical uses. The company owns and operates natural gas facilities with approximately 2.5 billion cubic feet of natural gas/day (Bcf/d) of gathering capacity and 516 million cubic feet of natural gas/day of processing capacity; NGL facilities with approximately 20,000 Bbls/d of fractionation capacity and 2.8 million barrels of storage capacity, as well as a portfolio of transportation assets with a capacity of transporting approximately 294,000 Bbls/d of NGLs; and crude oil facilities with approximately 125,000 Bbls/d of gathering capacity, 1.5 million barrels of storage capacity, 48,000 Bbls/d of transportation capacity, and 160,000 Bbls/d of rail loading capacity, as well as 79.3 Bcf of certificated working storage capacity and 1.4 Bcf/d of pipeline transportation capacity. Crestwood Equity GP LLC serves as the general partner of Crestwood Equity Partners LP. The company was formerly known as Inergy L.P. and changed its name to Crestwood Equity Partners LP in October 2013. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Crestwood Equity Partners LP is a subsidiary of Crestwood Holdings LLC.