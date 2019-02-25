Comparison of Ferrellgas Partners L.P. (FGP) and Adams Resources & Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AE)

As Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing companies, Ferrellgas Partners L.P. (NYSE:FGP) and Adams Resources & Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ferrellgas Partners L.P. 1.97B 0.07 261.04M -2.69 0.00 Adams Resources & Energy Inc. 1.72B 0.10 10.49M 2.96 13.24

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Ferrellgas Partners L.P. and Adams Resources & Energy Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Ferrellgas Partners L.P. (NYSE:FGP) and Adams Resources & Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AE)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ferrellgas Partners L.P. -13.25% 30.1% -17.6% Adams Resources & Energy Inc. 0.61% 7% 3.5%

Risk and Volatility

Ferrellgas Partners L.P.’s 0.81 beta indicates that its volatility is 19.00% less volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Adams Resources & Energy Inc.’s 25.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.25 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Ferrellgas Partners L.P. is 1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.7. The Current Ratio of rival Adams Resources & Energy Inc. is 1.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.5. Adams Resources & Energy Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Ferrellgas Partners L.P.

Dividends

The annual dividend that Ferrellgas Partners L.P. pay is $0.4 per share with a dividend yield of 28.99%. On the other side, $0.88 per share with a dividend yield of 2.11% for Adams Resources & Energy Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Ferrellgas Partners L.P. and Adams Resources & Energy Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 4.9% and 40.3% respectively. Ferrellgas Partners L.P.’s share owned by insiders are 28.5%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 49.18% of Adams Resources & Energy Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ferrellgas Partners L.P. -5.17% -36.05% -61.94% -67.36% -75.34% -74.3% Adams Resources & Energy Inc. -3.23% -4.95% -12.33% -11.46% -11.71% -9.91%

For the past year Ferrellgas Partners L.P.’s stock price has bigger decline than Adams Resources & Energy Inc.

Summary

Adams Resources & Energy Inc. beats on 11 of the 13 factors Ferrellgas Partners L.P.

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. distributes and sells propane and related equipment and supplies primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Propane Operations and Related Equipment Sales, and Midstream Operations. The company transports propane to propane distribution locations, tanks on customersÂ’ premises, or to portable propane tanks delivered to retailers. It conducts its portable tank exchange operations under the Blue Rhino brand name through a network of independent and partnership-owned distribution outlets. The companyÂ’s propane is primarily used for space heating, water heating, cooking, outdoor cooking using gas grills, crop drying, irrigation, weed control, and other propane fueled appliances; as an engine fuel for combustion engine vehicles and forklifts; and as a heating or energy source in manufacturing and drying processes. It serves residential, industrial/commercial, portable tank exchange, agricultural, wholesale, and other customers in 50 States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. As of July 31, 2017, it operated 61 service centers and 789 propane distribution locations. The company is also involved in the sale of refined fuels; provision of common carrier services; retail sale of propane appliances and related parts and fittings, as well as other retail propane related services and consumer products; sale of gas grills, grilling tools and accessories, patio heaters, fireplace and garden accessories, mosquito traps, and other outdoor products; and treatment and disposal of salt water generated from crude oil production, as well as in the sale of crude oil. In addition, it operates salt water disposal wells in the Eagle Ford shale region of south Texas; and provides crude oil transportation and logistics services under the Bridger Logistics brand name. Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. was founded in 1939 and is headquartered in Overland Park, Kansas.