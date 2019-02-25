Comparison of GlycoMimetics Inc. (GLYC) and Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA)

GlycoMimetics Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) and Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GlycoMimetics Inc. N/A 0.00 43.62M -1.13 0.00 Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 0.00 32.72M -1.58 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GlycoMimetics Inc. 0.00% -21.7% -20.9% Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -46.1% -38.8%

Liquidity

GlycoMimetics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 34.6 and a Quick Ratio of 34.6. Competitively, Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 14.7 and has 14.7 Quick Ratio. GlycoMimetics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown GlycoMimetics Inc. and Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score GlycoMimetics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

GlycoMimetics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 104.78% and an $24 consensus target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both GlycoMimetics Inc. and Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 88.5% respectively. Insiders owned 0.2% of GlycoMimetics Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 11.95% of Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GlycoMimetics Inc. -6.61% -21.96% -24.01% -40.46% -24.49% -36.09% Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. -5.55% 11.6% -17.9% -34.44% -40.4% -12.03%

For the past year GlycoMimetics Inc. was more bearish than Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

GlycoMimetics Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.

GlycoMimetics, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. The company is developing its lead product candidates include rivipansel, a pan-selectin antagonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis, a debilitating and painful condition that occurs periodically throughout the life of a person with sickle cell disease; and GMI-1271, an E-selectin antagonist to treat acute myeloid leukemia and other hematologic cancers. It is also developing GMI-1359, a drug candidate targeting E-selectin and CXCR4; and galectin-3 and galectin-9 inhibitors. The company has a collaborative research and development agreement with Pfizer Inc. GlycoMimetics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes ALLN-177, an oral enzyme therapeutic for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults. It is also involved in developing ALLN-346 for patients with hyperuricemia and moderate to severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.