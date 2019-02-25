Comparison of International Money Express Inc. (IMXI) and comScore Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR)

We will be comparing the differences between International Money Express Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) and comScore Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) as far as institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Business Services industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio International Money Express Inc. 220.77M 1.83 15.22M -1.59 0.00 comScore Inc. 413.10M 3.31 203.97M -3.76 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates International Money Express Inc. and comScore Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has International Money Express Inc. and comScore Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets International Money Express Inc. -6.89% 0% 0% comScore Inc. -49.38% -34.8% -20.5%

Liquidity

International Money Express Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.1 while its Quick Ratio is 0.1. On the competitive side is, comScore Inc. which has a 0.9 Current Ratio and a 0.9 Quick Ratio. comScore Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to International Money Express Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for International Money Express Inc. and comScore Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score International Money Express Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 comScore Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, comScore Inc.’s potential downside is -13.87% and its average price target is $20.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

International Money Express Inc. and comScore Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 26.8% and 73.9%. 27.3% are International Money Express Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 0.2% are comScore Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) International Money Express Inc. -4.37% -4.61% 15.55% 16.13% 17.66% 16.84% comScore Inc. -2.41% -6.72% -17.87% -34.41% -44.96% -45.96%

For the past year International Money Express Inc. had bullish trend while comScore Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors International Money Express Inc. beats comScore Inc.

comScore, Inc. operates as a cross-platform measurement company that measures audiences, brands, and consumer behavior worldwide. Its data footprint combines proprietary digital, TV, and movie intelligence with demographic details to quantify consumersÂ’ multiscreen behavior. The company deliver custom solutions, syndicated reporting, cloud services (SaaS), and on-premise software to drive reporting, and real-time and predictive analytics. Its audience analytics products include MMX, an online audience measurement and media planning solution; Video Metrix that provides end-to-end video measurement in the online video marketplace; qSearch, which captures all of the search behavior at approximately 200 search properties in 38 individual countries and worldwide; Reach/Frequency suite that lays out campaign options and allows to analyze online advertising plans site-by-site and across media platforms; and Device Essentials to provide insight into unique digital device usage and traffic based on actual observed online visitation data. The companyÂ’s advertising analytics products comprise validated Campaign Essentials, a holistic ad and audience delivery validation solution; Action Lift to capture the effectiveness of a campaign; Brand Survey Lift to measure the overall branding impact of a campaign, as well as the specific lift contribution by publisher, data provider, and creative; validated Media Essentials to evaluate inventory by site, domain, section, and ad slot; and Brand Survey Lift Pulse to measure the breakthrough and impact of digital advertising in real-time. It serves agencies, CPG, education, energy, financial services, government, healthcare, investment research, manufacturing, media, pharmaceutical, professional services, retail, technology, telecommunications, and travel industries. comScore, Inc. has a strategic partnership with Adobe Systems Incorporated. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.