Comparison of Kewaunee Scientific Corporation (KEQU) and Virco Mfg. Corporation (NASDAQ:VIRC)

Kewaunee Scientific Corporation (NASDAQ:KEQU) and Virco Mfg. Corporation (NASDAQ:VIRC), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Business Equipment. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kewaunee Scientific Corporation 162.13M 0.53 5.14M 2.24 10.13 Virco Mfg. Corporation 198.80M 0.34 3.71M 0.31 14.38

Table 1 demonstrates Kewaunee Scientific Corporation and Virco Mfg. Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Virco Mfg. Corporation seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to Kewaunee Scientific Corporation. The business that Presently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Kewaunee Scientific Corporation has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than Virco Mfg. Corporation, which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Kewaunee Scientific Corporation and Virco Mfg. Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kewaunee Scientific Corporation 3.17% 11.2% 6.1% Virco Mfg. Corporation -1.87% -6.9% -3%

Risk & Volatility

Kewaunee Scientific Corporation is 88.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.12 beta. Virco Mfg. Corporation’s 57.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.43 beta.

Liquidity

Kewaunee Scientific Corporation’s Current Ratio is 2.2 while its Quick Ratio is 1.7. On the competitive side is, Virco Mfg. Corporation which has a 1.5 Current Ratio and a 0.6 Quick Ratio. Kewaunee Scientific Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Virco Mfg. Corporation.

Dividends

Kewaunee Scientific Corporation pays out $0.7 per share annually while its annual dividend yield is 2.2%. The dividend yield for Virco Mfg. Corporation is 1.4% while its annual dividend payout is $0.06 per share.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 50.5% of Kewaunee Scientific Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 31.3% of Virco Mfg. Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Kewaunee Scientific Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 1.6%. Comparatively, 3.4% are Virco Mfg. Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kewaunee Scientific Corporation -10.58% -21.84% -31.21% -32.9% -23.93% -21.77% Virco Mfg. Corporation 0.23% 0.46% -12% -6.38% -22.12% -12.87%

For the past year Virco Mfg. Corporation has weaker performance than Kewaunee Scientific Corporation

Summary

Kewaunee Scientific Corporation beats on 11 of the 15 factors Virco Mfg. Corporation.

Kewaunee Scientific Corporation designs, manufactures, and installs laboratory, healthcare, and technical furniture products. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its products include steel, wood, laminate furniture, fume hoods, biological safety cabinets, laminar flow and ductless hoods, adaptable modular and column systems, moveable workstations and carts, epoxy resin worksurfaces, sinks, and accessories and related design services. The companyÂ’s laboratory products are used in chemistry, physics, biology, and other general science laboratories in the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, industrial, chemical, commercial, educational, government, and health care markets; technical products are used in facilities manufacturing computers and light electronics and by users of computer and networking furniture; and laminate caseworks that are used in educational, healthcare, and industrial applications. The company sells its products primarily through dealers, commissioned agents, and a national distributor, as well as through competitive bids submitted by the company and its subsidiaries in Singapore, India, and China. Kewaunee Scientific Corporation was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Statesville, North Carolina.

Virco Mfg. Corporation engages in the design, production, and distribution of furniture for the commercial and education markets in the United States. It offers seating products, including 4-leg chairs, cantilever and tablet arm chairs, work surfaces and compact footprints, steel-frame rockers, stools, task and classroom chairs, stack and folding chairs, hard plastic seats, upholstered stack and ergonomic chairs, and plastic stack chairs. The company also provides folding, activity, office, computer, and mobile tables; and computer furniture, such as keyboard mouse trays, CPU holders, support columns, desks and workstations, specialty tables, instructor media stations and towers, and other products. In addition, it offers chair desks, combo units, and tablet arm units, as well as a returns and credenzas. Further, the company provides administrative office furniture, including desks, returns, bookcases, storage cabinets, and other items, as well as wardrobe tower cabinets, file credenzas, and mobile pedestals; laboratory furniture comprising steel-based science tables, table bases, lab stools, and wood-frame science tables; mobile furniture, including mobile tables for cafeterias, mobile cabinets, and mobile chairs for school settings and offices; and handling and storage equipment, as well as manufactures stackable storage trucks. It serves educational institutions, convention centers and arenas, hospitality providers, government facilities, and places of worship through its sales and support teams, as well as a through a dealer network. Virco Mfg. Corporation was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Torrance, California.