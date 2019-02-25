Comparison of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (LJPC) and Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP)

Since La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC) and Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 5.87M 27.34 192.60M -7.91 0.00 Fortress Biotech Inc. 228.27M 0.49 69.68M -1.59 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company and Fortress Biotech Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company -3,281.09% -188% -94.3% Fortress Biotech Inc. -30.53% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company and Fortress Biotech Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 0 2 0 2.00 Fortress Biotech Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company is $7.5, with potential upside of 22.55%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

About 5.2% of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company -4.56% -14.65% -38.27% -55.02% -56.94% -57.09% Fortress Biotech Inc. -5.5% 3.75% -9.29% -24.55% 0% -27.03%

For the past year La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company’s stock price has bigger decline than Fortress Biotech Inc.

Summary

Fortress Biotech Inc. beats La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company on 8 of the 11 factors.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. It engages in developing LJPC-501, a formulation of angiotensin II for the potential treatment of catecholamine-resistant hypotension; and LJPC-401, a formulation of synthetic human hepcidin for the treatment of conditions characterized by iron overload, such as hereditary hemochromatosis, beta thalassemia, sickle cell disease, and myelodysplastic syndrome. The company is also developing LJPC-30S, which is the gentamicin derivative program for the potential treatment of serious bacterial infections and rare genetic disorders, such as cystic fibrosis and Duchenne muscular dystrophy. La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.