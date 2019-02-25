Comparison of Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (MXE) and New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC)

Both Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MXE) and New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. 1.89M 39.38 3.08M 2.24 4.45 New Mountain Finance Corporation 221.20M 5.15 100.61M 1.24 10.58

Table 1 demonstrates Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. and New Mountain Finance Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. New Mountain Finance Corporation is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. The business that Currently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. is trading at a lower P/E ratio than New Mountain Finance Corporation, indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MXE) and New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. -162.96% 0% 0% New Mountain Finance Corporation 45.48% 0% 0%

Dividends

Meanhile, New Mountain Finance Corporation’s yearly dividend is $1.36 per share and 9.71% dividend yield. No dividend is paid out for Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. and New Mountain Finance Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 New Mountain Finance Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of New Mountain Finance Corporation is $14, which is potential -1.13% downside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 55.98% of Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. shares and 38.03% of New Mountain Finance Corporation shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 10.4% of New Mountain Finance Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. -0.42% -9.47% -9.06% 3.08% -4.94% -2.94% New Mountain Finance Corporation -3.6% -3.74% -4.93% -5.61% -7.28% -3.17%

For the past year Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. has stronger performance than New Mountain Finance Corporation

Summary

New Mountain Finance Corporation beats on 9 of the 12 factors Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc.