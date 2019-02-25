Comparison of Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (MXE) and New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC)

Both Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MXE) and New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc.
|1.89M
|39.38
|3.08M
|2.24
|4.45
|New Mountain Finance Corporation
|221.20M
|5.15
|100.61M
|1.24
|10.58
Table 1 demonstrates Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. and New Mountain Finance Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. New Mountain Finance Corporation is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. The business that Currently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. is trading at a lower P/E ratio than New Mountain Finance Corporation, indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MXE) and New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc.
|-162.96%
|0%
|0%
|New Mountain Finance Corporation
|45.48%
|0%
|0%
Dividends
Meanhile, New Mountain Finance Corporation’s yearly dividend is $1.36 per share and 9.71% dividend yield. No dividend is paid out for Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
Recommendations and Ratings for Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. and New Mountain Finance Corporation can be find in next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|New Mountain Finance Corporation
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Competitively the consensus target price of New Mountain Finance Corporation is $14, which is potential -1.13% downside.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 55.98% of Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. shares and 38.03% of New Mountain Finance Corporation shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 10.4% of New Mountain Finance Corporation shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc.
|-0.42%
|-9.47%
|-9.06%
|3.08%
|-4.94%
|-2.94%
|New Mountain Finance Corporation
|-3.6%
|-3.74%
|-4.93%
|-5.61%
|-7.28%
|-3.17%
For the past year Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. has stronger performance than New Mountain Finance Corporation
Summary
New Mountain Finance Corporation beats on 9 of the 12 factors Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc.