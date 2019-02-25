Comparison of MYnd Analytics Inc. (MYND) and VolitionRx Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX)

As Medical Laboratories & Research companies, MYnd Analytics Inc. (NASDAQ:MYND) and VolitionRx Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MYnd Analytics Inc. 1.58M 8.10 9.28M -2.10 0.00 VolitionRx Limited N/A 0.00 17.78M -0.61 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates MYnd Analytics Inc. and VolitionRx Limited’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has MYnd Analytics Inc. and VolitionRx Limited’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MYnd Analytics Inc. -587.34% -369.2% -215.5% VolitionRx Limited 0.00% -144.8% -100.7%

Volatility & Risk

MYnd Analytics Inc. has a 0.31 beta, while its volatility is 69.00% which is less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, VolitionRx Limited has beta of -0.22 which is 122.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

2.3 and 2.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of MYnd Analytics Inc. Its rival VolitionRx Limited’s Current and Quick Ratios are 6.4 and 6.4 respectively. VolitionRx Limited has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than MYnd Analytics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both MYnd Analytics Inc. and VolitionRx Limited are owned by institutional investors at 1.2% and 9.2% respectively. About 31.4% of MYnd Analytics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 7% of VolitionRx Limited’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MYnd Analytics Inc. -9.29% -18.59% -34.67% -45.96% -65.68% -62.65% VolitionRx Limited -6.25% -23.64% -6.67% -9.48% -34.78% -28.57%

For the past year MYnd Analytics Inc. was more bearish than VolitionRx Limited.

Summary

VolitionRx Limited beats on 6 of the 9 factors MYnd Analytics Inc.

MYnd Analytics, Inc. operates as a predictive analytics company. The company offers objective clinical decision support to mental healthcare providers for the personalized treatment of behavioral disorders, including depression, anxiety, bipolar disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder, and other non-psychotic disorders. The company uses its proprietary neurometric platform, PEER Online, to generate Psychiatric electroencephalogram (EEG) Evaluation Registry (PEER) reports to predict the likelihood of response by an individual to a range of medications prescribed for the treatment of behavioral disorders. Its PEER Online registry and reporting platform allows medical professionals to exchange treatment outcome data for patients referenced to objective neurophysiology data obtained through a standard EEG. MYnd Analytics, Inc. has collaborations with Horizon Healthcare Services, Inc., Hackensack Meridian Health, and Cota Inc. on a clinical study for the treatment of patients with depression. The company was formerly known as CNS Response, Inc. and changed its name to MYnd Analytics, Inc. in November 2015. MYnd Analytics, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Mission Viejo, California.

VolitionRx Limited, a life sciences company, focuses on developing blood-based tests to diagnose a range of cancers. The company is involved in the development of epigenetic Nu.Q blood assays based on its Nucleosomics biomarker discovery platform. It develops blood assays in the Nu.Q-X family to detect nucleosomes containing specific nucleotides; and blood assays in the Nu.Q-V family to detect nucleosomes containing specific histone variants. The company also develops blood assays in the Nu.Q-M family to detect nucleosomes containing modified histones that are proteins for packaging and ordering DNA into nucleosomes; blood assays in the Nu.Q-A family to detect nucleosome-protein adducts; and a Nu.Q-T assay to detect cancer by detecting total blood nucleosome levels. In addition, it develops HyperGenomics tissue and blood-based tests to determine disease subtype following initial diagnosis and to decide appropriate therapy; NuQ tests for non-cancer conditions; and NuQ clinical diagnostic products. VolitionRX Limited is based in Singapore.