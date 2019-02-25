Comparison of Oaktree Strategic Income Corpor (OCSI) and Federated Investors Inc. (NYSE:FII)

As Asset Management companies, Oaktree Strategic Income Corpor (NASDAQ:OCSI) and Federated Investors Inc. (NYSE:FII) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oaktree Strategic Income Corpor 48.20M 5.26 5.57M 0.00 0.00 Federated Investors Inc. 1.14B 2.56 211.70M 3.60 6.75

Demonstrates Oaktree Strategic Income Corpor and Federated Investors Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oaktree Strategic Income Corpor 11.56% 0% 0% Federated Investors Inc. 18.57% 35% 21.2%

Dividends

Oaktree Strategic Income Corpor pays out an annual dividend of $0.6 per share while its dividend yield is 7.04%. Meanwhile, Federated Investors Inc.’s annual dividend is $1.06 per share and it also boasts of a 3.67% dividend yield.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Oaktree Strategic Income Corpor and Federated Investors Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Oaktree Strategic Income Corpor 0 0 0 0.00 Federated Investors Inc. 0 3 1 2.25

Federated Investors Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $23 consensus target price and a -20.50% potential downside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 38.49% of Oaktree Strategic Income Corpor shares are owned by institutional investors while 88.1% of Federated Investors Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 18.99% of Oaktree Strategic Income Corpor’s shares. Comparatively, Federated Investors Inc. has 1.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oaktree Strategic Income Corpor -1.53% 0.72% -2.39% 0.72% 0.84% -0.12% Federated Investors Inc. -8.35% -2.96% 2.88% -1.66% -30% -32.73%

For the past year Oaktree Strategic Income Corpor was less bearish than Federated Investors Inc.

Summary

On 12 of the 14 factors Federated Investors Inc. beats Oaktree Strategic Income Corpor.

Federated Investors, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, balanced and money market mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, money market, and balanced portfolios. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in growth and value stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The firm makes its fixed income investments in ultra-short, short-term, and intermediate-term mortgage-backed, U.S. Government, U.S. corporate, high yield, and municipal securities. It employs both fundamental and quantitative analysis to make its equity investments. Federated Investors, Inc. was founded in 1955 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania with additional offices in New York City and London, United Kingdom.