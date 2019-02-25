Comparison of Odonate Therapeutics Inc. (ODT) and Intrexon Corporation (NASDAQ:XON)

We will be comparing the differences between Odonate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) and Intrexon Corporation (NASDAQ:XON) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Odonate Therapeutics Inc. N/A 0.00 75.94M -3.03 0.00 Intrexon Corporation 194.42M 6.80 196.14M -0.81 0.00

Demonstrates Odonate Therapeutics Inc. and Intrexon Corporation earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Odonate Therapeutics Inc. and Intrexon Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -42.8% -40.4% Intrexon Corporation -100.88% -35% -22.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Odonate Therapeutics Inc. are 10.9 and 10.9. Competitively, Intrexon Corporation has 3.4 and 3.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Odonate Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Intrexon Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Odonate Therapeutics Inc. and Intrexon Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 93.2% and 89.1%. 2.4% are Odonate Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Intrexon Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Odonate Therapeutics Inc. -3.93% -15.37% -20.73% -45.14% -34.17% -39.44% Intrexon Corporation -10.51% -34.26% -37.85% -48.59% -33.16% -23.87%

For the past year Odonate Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Intrexon Corporation.

Summary

Intrexon Corporation beats Odonate Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics to enhance the lives of patients with cancer in the United States. It is developing Tesetaxel, a novel chemotherapy agent that has completed Phase II clinical trials for patients with advanced or metastatic breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Diego, California.

Intrexon Corporation operates in the synthetic biology field in the United States. The company, through a suite of proprietary and complementary technologies, designs, builds, and regulates gene programs, which are DNA sequences that consist of key genetic components. Its technologies include UltraVector gene design and fabrication platform, and its associated library of modular DNA components; Cell Systems Informatics; RheoSwitch inducible gene switch; AttSite Recombinases; Protein Engineering; Laser-Enabled Analysis and Processing; and ActoBiotics platform. It also provides reproductive technologies and other genetic processes to cattle breeders and producers; genetic preservation and cloning technologies; genetically engineered swine for medical and genetic research; biological insect control solutions; technologies for non-browning apple without the use of any flavor-altering chemical or antioxidant additives; commercial aquaculture products; and artwork, children's toys, and novelty goods that are derived from living organisms or enabled by synthetic biology. The company serves health, food, energy, environment, and consumer sectors. Intrexon Corporation has collaboration and license agreements with Ares Trading S.A.; ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc.; Oragenics, Inc.; Fibrocell Science, Inc.; Genopaver, LLC; S & I Ophthalmic, LLC; OvaXon, LLC; Intrexon Energy Partners, LLC; Persea Bio, LLC; Thrive Agrobiotics, Inc.; Intrexon Energy Partners II, LLC; and others. The company was formerly known as Genomatix Ltd. and changed its name to Intrexon Corporation in 2005. Intrexon Corporation was founded in 1998 and is based in Germantown, Maryland.