Comparison of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (OXLCO) and Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD)

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCO) and Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 82.50M 4.50 48.27M 1.33 18.98 Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Oxford Lane Capital Corp. and Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Oxford Lane Capital Corp. and Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 58.51% 0% 0% Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Dividends

$1.62 per share with a dividend yield of 6.4% is the annual dividend that Oxford Lane Capital Corp. pay. No dividend is paid out by Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Oxford Lane Capital Corp. and Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund are owned by institutional investors at 9.98% and 25.63% respectively. Comparatively, 0.05% are Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oxford Lane Capital Corp. -0.78% -0.55% -0.98% -0.4% -0.4% -0.79% Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund -0.59% -4.91% -9.95% -12.2% -10.32% -9.08%

For the past year Oxford Lane Capital Corp.’s stock price has smaller decline than Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund.

Summary

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. beats Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund on 8 of the 8 factors.