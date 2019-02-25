Comparison of PAR Technology Corporation (PAR) and Proofpoint Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT)

PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE:PAR) and Proofpoint Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) are two firms in the Application Software that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PAR Technology Corporation 210.14M 2.15 23.29M -1.14 0.00 Proofpoint Inc. 716.99M 9.26 103.75M -1.89 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates PAR Technology Corporation and Proofpoint Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE:PAR) and Proofpoint Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PAR Technology Corporation -11.08% -35.9% -19.9% Proofpoint Inc. -14.47% -26.6% -8.7%

Risk & Volatility

A -0.07 beta indicates that PAR Technology Corporation is 107.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Proofpoint Inc. has a 1.46 beta and it is 46.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of PAR Technology Corporation are 1.5 and 0.9. Competitively, Proofpoint Inc. has 0.7 and 0.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. PAR Technology Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Proofpoint Inc.

Analyst Ratings

PAR Technology Corporation and Proofpoint Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PAR Technology Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Proofpoint Inc. 0 1 7 2.88

On the other hand, Proofpoint Inc.’s potential downside is -7.72% and its average price target is $111.13.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

PAR Technology Corporation and Proofpoint Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 57.8% and 0%. 26.6% are PAR Technology Corporation’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.5% of Proofpoint Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PAR Technology Corporation -2.47% 0.1% -18.88% 31.21% 121.23% 107.27% Proofpoint Inc. -4.69% -0.79% -20.77% -23.87% 7.14% 4.11%

For the past year PAR Technology Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Proofpoint Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors PAR Technology Corporation beats Proofpoint Inc.

Proofpoint, Inc. operates as a security-as-a-service (SaaS) provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers threat protection, incident response, regulatory compliance, archiving, governance, eDiscovery, and secure communication solutions. The company provides email security products that include Enterprise Protection secure email gateway, Email Fraud Defense, Email Continuity, and Proofpoint Essentials, which are design to protect customers' mission-critical messaging infrastructure from outside threats, enable enterprises to authenticate their email to reduce consumer phishing, fight business email compromise attacks, and keep email operational in the event of a service provider outage. It also offers threat protection products that detect and prevent threats across email, social media, mobile apps, and SaaS applications, as well as enable enterprises to understand about the attacks they are seeing and the adversaries behind them; and information protection and archiving products, which ensure the enforcement of data governance, data retention, and supervision policies and mandates; cost-effective litigation support through efficient discovery; and active legal-hold management. In addition, the company provides digital risk protection products to deliver real-time, omnichannel digital risk discovery, and protection from brand fraud, data loss, physical threats, and cyber threats. Further, it offers platform services comprising threat detection, threat intel extraction, Nexus threat graph, real-time detection, information classification, and intelligent policy. The company serves organizations in verticals, such as aerospace and defense, education, financial services, government, healthcare, manufacturing, and retail. Proofpoint, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.