Comparison of Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC) and Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET)

We will be contrasting the differences between Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) and Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) as far as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prospect Capital Corporation 705.17M 3.58 182.57M 0.83 8.02 Central Securities Corp. 19.48M 36.65 34.28M 4.80 5.39

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Prospect Capital Corporation and Central Securities Corp. Central Securities Corp. appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Prospect Capital Corporation. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher P/E ratio. Prospect Capital Corporation is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prospect Capital Corporation 25.89% 0% 0% Central Securities Corp. -175.98% 0% 0%

Dividends

Prospect Capital Corporation pays out its dividends annually at $0.72 per share and 10.75% dividend yield. Meanwhile, Central Securities Corp.’s annual dividend is $1.45 per share and it also boasts of a 5.2% dividend yield.

Analyst Ratings

Prospect Capital Corporation and Central Securities Corp. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Prospect Capital Corporation 1 0 0 1.00 Central Securities Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

Prospect Capital Corporation’s consensus target price is $6, while its potential downside is -12.92%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 12.61% of Prospect Capital Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 12.43% of Central Securities Corp. are owned by institutional investors. About 16.09% of Prospect Capital Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Central Securities Corp. has 46.59% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Prospect Capital Corporation -2.92% -4.17% -8.77% -2.92% -0.3% -1.19% Central Securities Corp. -5.06% -5.23% -9.72% -7% -0.15% -2.48%

For the past year Prospect Capital Corporation has stronger performance than Central Securities Corp.

Summary

On 9 of the 13 factors Prospect Capital Corporation beats Central Securities Corp.

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, and bridge transactions. It also makes real estate investments particularly in multi-family residential real estate asset class. The fund makes secured debt, senior debt, unitranche debt, first-lien and second lien, private debt, mezzanine debt, and equity investments in private and microcap public businesses. It focuses on both primary origination and secondary loans/portfolios and invests in situations like debt financings for private equity sponsors, acquisitions, dividend recapitalizations, growth financings, bridge loans, cash flow term loans, real estate financings/investments. The fund typically invests across all industry sectors, with a particular expertise in the energy and industrial sectors. It invests in aerospace and defense, chemicals, conglomerate services, consumer services, ecological, electronics, financial services, machinery, manufacturing, media, pharmaceuticals, retail, software, specialty minerals, textiles and leather, transportation, oil and gas production, coal production, materials, industrials, consumer discretionary, information technology, utilities, pipeline, storage, power generation and distribution, renewable and clean energy, oilfield services, healthcare, food and beverage, education, business services, and other select sectors. It prefers to invest in the United States and Canada. The fund seeks to invest between $10 million to $500 million per transaction in companies with EBITDA between $5 million and $250 million, sales value between $25 million and $500 million, and enterprise value between $5 million and $1000 million. It fund also co-invests for larger deals. The fund seeks control acquisitions by providing multiple levels of the capital structure. The fund focuses on sole, agented, club, or syndicated deals.