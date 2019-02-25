Comparison of Replimune Group Inc. (REPL) and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL)

We will be comparing the differences between Replimune Group Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) as far as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Replimune Group Inc. N/A 0.00 31.03M -0.90 0.00 Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 0.00 29.78M -2.13 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Replimune Group Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Replimune Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -9% -8.8%

Liquidity

Replimune Group Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 40.6 and 40.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 73.7 and 73.7 respectively. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Replimune Group Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Replimune Group Inc. and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 56.1% and 93.3% respectively. Replimune Group Inc.’s share held by insiders are 45.3%. Insiders Competitively, held 3.5% of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Replimune Group Inc. -6.6% -5.41% -27.08% 0% 0% -7.65% Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.39% -46.33% -51.32% -58.79% 37.05% 22.99%

For the past year Replimune Group Inc. has -7.65% weaker performance while Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 22.99% stronger performance.

Replimune Group, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors. The company is also developing RP2, which is in Preclinical trials to express an anti-CTLA-4 antibody-like protein in order to block the inhibition of the immune response otherwise caused by CTLA-4; and RP3 that is in Preclinical trials to express immune-activating proteins that stimulate T cells. Replimune Group, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The companyÂ’s lead candidate is MGL-3196, which is in Phase II clinical trials, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor-ÃŸ (THR-ÃŸ) agonist used for the treatment of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, and familial hypercholesterolemia. It is also developing MGL-3745, which is in pre-clinical stage, a THR-ÃŸ agonist that is in preclinical trials. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in West Conshohocken, Pennsylvania.