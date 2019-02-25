Comparison of Savara Inc. (SVRA) and BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV)

Savara Inc. (NASDAQ:SVRA) and BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Savara Inc. N/A 0.00 57.51M -1.95 0.00 BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. N/A 0.00 N/A -2.30 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Savara Inc. and BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Savara Inc. 0.00% -55.6% -41% BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 52.8% of Savara Inc. shares and 0% of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares. Savara Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.9%. Insiders Competitively, owned 22.93% of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Savara Inc. -17.39% -24.54% -31.77% -35.17% -45.11% -50.07% BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. -8.47% 1.5% -7.9% -16.54% 0.75% 0.75%

For the past year Savara Inc. had bearish trend while BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. beats Savara Inc.

Savara Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of serious or life-threatening rare respiratory diseases. Its product pipeline comprises AeroVanc, a Phase III ready inhaled formulation of vancomycin for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus and lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients; Molgradex, a Phase II/III stage inhaled granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of autoimmune pulmonary alveolar proteinosis; and Aironite, an inhaled nebulized sodium nitrite solution to treat heart failure with preserved ejection fraction. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing immunomodulation therapies for infectious diseases primarily in Israel. Its product candidate includes M-001, a synthetic peptide-based protein, which is in Phase II clinical development stage targeting seasonal and pandemic strains of the influenza virus. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Ness Ziona, Israel.