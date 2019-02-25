Comparison of Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (SLGL) and Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:OSMT)

This is a contrast between Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) and Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:OSMT) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. N/A 435.54 25.78M -1.45 0.00 Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc 274.34M 1.37 6.40M -0.13 0.00

In table 1 we can see Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. and Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. and Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 0.00% -54% -37.9% Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc -2.33% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. are 16 and 16. Competitively, Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc has 1.3 and 1.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. and Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc are owned by institutional investors at 25.7% and 37% respectively. Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.’s share held by insiders are 71.84%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 41.8% of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. -8.4% -20.49% -18.21% -29.45% 0% -55.21% Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc -0.38% -11% 0% 0% 0% -3.68%

For the past year Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.’s stock price has bigger decline than Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc.

Summary

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc beats on 6 of the 9 factors Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include TWIN and SIRS-T, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and VERED that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea. It is also involved in the development of generic dermatological drug products. Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. has collaboration with Perrigo; and Douglas Pharmaceuticals for the development and commercialization of a generic product candidate. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes specialty products that target markets with underserved patient populations. The company's promoted approved products include specialty neurology products, such as M-72 to treat ADHD; Osmolex ER to treat Parkinson's and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adults; Lorzone to treat muscle spasms; and ConZip for pain, as well as women's health products, including Divigel for menopause; and OB Complete, a dietary supplement for prenatal, pregnancy, and postnatal periods. Its non-promoted approved products comprise Methylphenidate ER for ADHD; Venlafaxine ER tablets for major depressive disorder and social anxiety disorder; Hydromorphone ER for pain; Nifedipine ER for hypertension; Sodium Benzoate/Sodium Phenylacetate for hyperammonemia; Oxybutynin ER for overactive bladder; and prescription prenatal vitamins for nutritional requirements during pregnancy. The company's products under development include Ontinua ER, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple sclerosis spasticity, and Phase I clinical trials to treat opioid and alcohol use disorders; RVL-1201, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat Blepharoptosis; and Osmodex and other ANDAs for various indications. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc is based in Bridgewater, New Jersey.