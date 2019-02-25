Comparison of Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (TGP) and Golar LNG Partners LP 8.75 CUM PFD A (NASDAQ:GMLPP)

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) and Golar LNG Partners LP 8.75 CUM PFD A (NASDAQ:GMLPP) compete with each other in the Shipping sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Teekay LNG Partners L.P.
|487.26M
|2.31
|36.11M
|0.45
|28.62
|Golar LNG Partners LP 8.75 CUM PFD A
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|1.63
|15.21
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. The company that Currently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Teekay LNG Partners L.P.’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is currently more expensive than Golar LNG Partners LP 8.75 CUM PFD A.
Profitability
Table 2 provides Teekay LNG Partners L.P. and Golar LNG Partners LP 8.75 CUM PFD A’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Teekay LNG Partners L.P.
|7.41%
|2%
|0.7%
|Golar LNG Partners LP 8.75 CUM PFD A
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Dividends
Teekay LNG Partners L.P. dividend pay is $0.14 per share with 0.97% dividend yield annually. On the other side Golar LNG Partners LP 8.75 CUM PFD A pays an annual dividend of $2.31 per share. It’s dividend yield is 9.42%.
Analyst Ratings
The Ratings and Recommendations for Teekay LNG Partners L.P. and Golar LNG Partners LP 8.75 CUM PFD A are featured in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Teekay LNG Partners L.P.
|0
|1
|3
|2.75
|Golar LNG Partners LP 8.75 CUM PFD A
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
The upside potential is 13.15% for Teekay LNG Partners L.P. with consensus target price of $16.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 41.8% of Teekay LNG Partners L.P. shares and 14.81% of Golar LNG Partners LP 8.75 CUM PFD A shares. About 15.6% of Teekay LNG Partners L.P.’s share are owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Teekay LNG Partners L.P.
|-5.1%
|-16.83%
|-14.33%
|-25.29%
|-29.01%
|-36.23%
|Golar LNG Partners LP 8.75 CUM PFD A
|-0.44%
|-2.37%
|-2.41%
|-1.7%
|-1.86%
|-4.88%
For the past year Golar LNG Partners LP 8.75 CUM PFD A has weaker performance than Teekay LNG Partners L.P.
Summary
Teekay LNG Partners L.P. beats on 10 of the 14 factors Golar LNG Partners LP 8.75 CUM PFD A.