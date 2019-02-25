Comparison of Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (TGP) and Golar LNG Partners LP 8.75 CUM PFD A (NASDAQ:GMLPP)

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) and Golar LNG Partners LP 8.75 CUM PFD A (NASDAQ:GMLPP) compete with each other in the Shipping sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Teekay LNG Partners L.P. 487.26M 2.31 36.11M 0.45 28.62 Golar LNG Partners LP 8.75 CUM PFD A N/A 0.00 N/A 1.63 15.21

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. The company that Currently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Teekay LNG Partners L.P.’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is currently more expensive than Golar LNG Partners LP 8.75 CUM PFD A.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Teekay LNG Partners L.P. and Golar LNG Partners LP 8.75 CUM PFD A’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Teekay LNG Partners L.P. 7.41% 2% 0.7% Golar LNG Partners LP 8.75 CUM PFD A 0.00% 0% 0%

Dividends

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. dividend pay is $0.14 per share with 0.97% dividend yield annually. On the other side Golar LNG Partners LP 8.75 CUM PFD A pays an annual dividend of $2.31 per share. It’s dividend yield is 9.42%.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Teekay LNG Partners L.P. and Golar LNG Partners LP 8.75 CUM PFD A are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Teekay LNG Partners L.P. 0 1 3 2.75 Golar LNG Partners LP 8.75 CUM PFD A 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 13.15% for Teekay LNG Partners L.P. with consensus target price of $16.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 41.8% of Teekay LNG Partners L.P. shares and 14.81% of Golar LNG Partners LP 8.75 CUM PFD A shares. About 15.6% of Teekay LNG Partners L.P.’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Teekay LNG Partners L.P. -5.1% -16.83% -14.33% -25.29% -29.01% -36.23% Golar LNG Partners LP 8.75 CUM PFD A -0.44% -2.37% -2.41% -1.7% -1.86% -4.88%

For the past year Golar LNG Partners LP 8.75 CUM PFD A has weaker performance than Teekay LNG Partners L.P.

Summary

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. beats on 10 of the 14 factors Golar LNG Partners LP 8.75 CUM PFD A.