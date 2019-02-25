Comparison of The Bancorp Inc. (TBBK) and The Community Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TCFC)

Both The Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) and The Community Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TCFC) compete on a level playing field in the Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Bancorp Inc. 271.06M 1.96 87.54M 1.50 5.84 The Community Financial Corporation 53.55M 3.13 11.23M 1.82 16.44

Table 1 demonstrates The Bancorp Inc. and The Community Financial Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. The Community Financial Corporation is observed to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than The Bancorp Inc. The business with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. The Bancorp Inc. is currently more affordable than The Community Financial Corporation, because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Bancorp Inc. 32.30% 20.1% 1.6% The Community Financial Corporation 20.97% 5% 0.4%

Volatility and Risk

The Bancorp Inc. has a 0.94 beta, while its volatility is 6.00% which is less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. The Community Financial Corporation’s 65.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.35 beta.

Dividends

The Community Financial Corporation also pays out annual dividends at $0.43 per share and at a 1.4% dividend yield. The Bancorp Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 89.2% of The Bancorp Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 34.1% of The Community Financial Corporation are owned by institutional investors. About 0.7% of The Bancorp Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.9% of The Community Financial Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Bancorp Inc. -11.96% -16.73% -12.92% -22.34% -9.22% -11.34% The Community Financial Corporation -0.63% -5.73% -13.5% -18.89% -17.02% -21.85%

For the past year The Bancorp Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than The Community Financial Corporation.

Summary

The Bancorp Inc. beats on 8 of the 13 factors The Community Financial Corporation.