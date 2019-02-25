Comparison of Ubiquiti Networks Inc. (UBNT) and Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

As Communication Equipment businesses, Ubiquiti Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT) and Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ubiquiti Networks Inc. 1.11B 9.15 336.32M 4.24 25.73 Viavi Solutions Inc. 1.06B 2.87 37.20M -0.25 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Ubiquiti Networks Inc. and Viavi Solutions Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ubiquiti Networks Inc. 30.30% 61.4% 19.6% Viavi Solutions Inc. -3.51% -7.6% -2.9%

Volatility and Risk

Ubiquiti Networks Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 8.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.08 beta. Viavi Solutions Inc.’s 11.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.89 beta.

Liquidity

6.1 and 5.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Ubiquiti Networks Inc. Its rival Viavi Solutions Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.4 and 2.2 respectively. Ubiquiti Networks Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Viavi Solutions Inc.

Dividends

Ubiquiti Networks Inc. pays out its dividends annually at $0.5 per share and 0.35% dividend yield. Viavi Solutions Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

Ubiquiti Networks Inc. and Viavi Solutions Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ubiquiti Networks Inc. 0 3 0 2.00 Viavi Solutions Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Ubiquiti Networks Inc.’s downside potential currently stands at -31.07% and an $99.33 average target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 25.3% of Ubiquiti Networks Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 92.9% of Viavi Solutions Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 1% of Ubiquiti Networks Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.3% of Viavi Solutions Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ubiquiti Networks Inc. 0% 16.02% 21.92% 25.61% 62.1% 53.45% Viavi Solutions Inc. 1.58% -6.53% -9.09% 4.89% 16.91% 17.85%

For the past year Ubiquiti Networks Inc. was more bullish than Viavi Solutions Inc.

Summary

Ubiquiti Networks Inc. beats Viavi Solutions Inc. on 13 of the 13 factors.

Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers worldwide. The companyÂ’s service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other complimentary WLAN products. Its products and solutions include radios, antennas, software, communications protocols, and management tools to deliver carrier and enterprise class wireless broadband access and other services in the unlicensed RF spectrum. The company also provides technology platforms, such as airMAX platform, which includes proprietary protocols that contain technologies for minimizing signal noise; EdgeMAX, a disruptive software and system routing platform; airFiber, a point-to-point radio system; and UFiber platform to build fiber Internet networks. In addition, it offers UniFi Enterprise Wi-Fi System that includes Wi-Fi certified hardware with a software based management controller; UniFi Video IP cameras for data transmission and power-over-Ethernet; UniFi Switches that deliver performance, switching, and PoE+ support for enterprise networks; and UniFi Security Gateway that extends the UniFi enterprise solutions to provide routing and network security, as well as develops AmpliFi platform, a Wi-Fi system solution for connected homes. Further, the company provides embedded radio products; and mounting brackets, cables, and power over Ethernet adapters. The company was formerly known as Pera Networks, Inc. and changed its name to Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. in 2005. Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Viavi Solutions Inc. provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, and enterprises and their ecosystems worldwide. The company operates through Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance Products segments. The Network Enablement segment offers testing solutions that access the network to perform build-out and maintenance tasks. This segment provides solutions that include instruments, software and services to design, build, activate, certify, troubleshoot, and optimize networks. It also offers support and professional services, such as repair, calibration, software support, and technical assistance for the products; and system integration projects comprising project management, installation, and implementation, as well as product and technology training, and consulting services. The Service Enablement segment provides embedded systems and enterprise performance management solutions for communication service providers and enterprises with visibility into network, service, and application data. Its solutions comprise instruments, microprobes, and software, which monitor, collect, and analyze network data to reveal the actual customer experience and to identify opportunities for new revenue streams and network optimization. The Optical Security and Performance Products segment offers optical products for anti-counterfeiting, government, industrial, automotive, and consumer electronic markets, including 3D sensing applications. The company was formerly known as JDS Uniphase Corporation and changed its name to Viavi Solutions Inc. in August 2015. Viavi Solutions Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.