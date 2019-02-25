Comparison of Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) and HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC)

Both Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) and HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) are each other’s competitor in the Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Valero Energy Corporation 117.03B 0.31 3.12B 6.20 11.83 HollyFrontier Corporation 17.36B 0.55 1.47B 6.55 8.39

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Valero Energy Corporation and HollyFrontier Corporation. HollyFrontier Corporation seems to has lower revenue, but higher earnings compared to Valero Energy Corporation. When business has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. Valero Energy Corporation’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is currently more expensive than HollyFrontier Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Valero Energy Corporation and HollyFrontier Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Valero Energy Corporation 2.67% 20.7% 9% HollyFrontier Corporation 8.47% 25.8% 13.3%

Volatility & Risk

Valero Energy Corporation is 4.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.04 beta. HollyFrontier Corporation on the other hand, has 1.07 beta which makes it 7.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

1.6 and 1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Valero Energy Corporation. Its rival HollyFrontier Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.5 and 1.3 respectively. HollyFrontier Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Valero Energy Corporation.

Dividends

Valero Energy Corporation pays out $3.2 per share annually while its annual dividend yield is 3.79%. On the other side, $1.32 per share with a dividend yield of 2.39% for HollyFrontier Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Valero Energy Corporation and HollyFrontier Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Valero Energy Corporation 0 1 8 2.89 HollyFrontier Corporation 2 6 1 2.11

The average target price of Valero Energy Corporation is $117.4, with potential upside of 37.60%. On the other hand, HollyFrontier Corporation’s potential upside is 25.31% and its average target price is $69.57. Based on the data given earlier, Valero Energy Corporation is looking more favorable than HollyFrontier Corporation, analysts view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 82.2% of Valero Energy Corporation shares and 90.8% of HollyFrontier Corporation shares. Valero Energy Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 0.3%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.5% of HollyFrontier Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Valero Energy Corporation -8.16% -20.75% -36.33% -39.14% -14.27% -20.16% HollyFrontier Corporation -12.04% -19.35% -22.81% -27.96% 21.25% 7.28%

For the past year Valero Energy Corporation had bearish trend while HollyFrontier Corporation had bullish trend.

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It operates through two segments, Refining and Ethanol. The company is involved in refining, marketing, and bulk sales activities. It produces conventional and premium gasolines, gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB), diesel fuels, low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels, CARB diesel fuels, distillates, jet fuels, asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined products. As of December 31, 2016, the company owned 15 petroleum refineries with a combined throughput capacity of approximately 3.1 million barrels per day. It markets its refined products through wholesale rack and bulk markets; and through approximately 7,400 outlets under the Valero, Diamond Shamrock, Shamrock, Ultramar, Beacon, and Texaco brand names. The company also produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil primarily to refiners and gasoline blenders, as well as to animal feed customers. It owns and operates 11 ethanol plants with a combined ethanol production capacity of approximately 1.4 billion gallons per year. In addition, it operates a 50-megawatt wind farm; convenience stores; gas stations; and truckstop and cardlock facilities, as well as engages in the credit card business. The company was formerly known as Valero Refining and Marketing Company and changed its name to Valero Energy Corporation in August 1997. Valero Energy Corporation was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Refining and HEP. It primarily produces high-value refined products, such as gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, specialty lubricant products, and specialty and modified asphalt. The company offers its products to other refiners, convenience store chains, independent marketers, retailers, truck stop chains, wholesalers, railroads, governmental entities, paving contractors or manufacturers, and commercial and specialty markets, as well as for commercial airline use. It owns and operates five refineries with a combined crude oil processing capacity of approximately 457,000 barrels per day in El Dorado, Kansas; Tulsa, Oklahoma; Artesia, New Mexico; Cheyenne, Wyoming; Woods Cross, Utah; and vacuum distillation and other facilities in Lovington, New Mexico, as well as owns and operates asphalt terminals in Arizona, New Mexico, and Oklahoma. The companyÂ’s refineries serve markets in the Mid-Continent, Southwest, and Rocky Mountain regions of the United States. The company was formerly known as Holly Corporation and changed its name to HollyFrontier Corporation as a result of its merger with Frontier Oil Corporation in July 2011. HollyFrontier Corporation was founded in 1947 and is based in Dallas, Texas.