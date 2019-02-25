Comparison of Yield10 Bioscience Inc. (YTEN) and Gevo Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO)

Since Yield10 Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN) and Gevo Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) are part of the Specialty Chemicals industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yield10 Bioscience Inc. N/A 21.01 11.29M -1.72 0.00 Gevo Inc. 32.92M 0.60 25.26M -14.32 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Yield10 Bioscience Inc. and Gevo Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Yield10 Bioscience Inc. and Gevo Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yield10 Bioscience Inc. 0.00% -109.5% -85.1% Gevo Inc. -76.73% -31.8% -25.3%

Risk and Volatility

Yield10 Bioscience Inc.’s 2.81 beta indicates that its volatility is 181.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Gevo Inc.’s 154.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 2.54 beta.

Liquidity

Yield10 Bioscience Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.6 while its Quick Ratio is 4.6. On the competitive side is, Gevo Inc. which has a 7.7 Current Ratio and a 7.2 Quick Ratio. Gevo Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Yield10 Bioscience Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Yield10 Bioscience Inc. and Gevo Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Yield10 Bioscience Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Gevo Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Gevo Inc.’s potential upside is 293.70% and its consensus target price is $10.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Yield10 Bioscience Inc. and Gevo Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 11.1% and 12.5%. Yield10 Bioscience Inc.’s share held by insiders are 36.89%. On the other hand, insiders held about 4.4% of Gevo Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Yield10 Bioscience Inc. 5.51% -6.29% -6.29% -6.94% -34.63% -24.29% Gevo Inc. -8.83% -21.1% -38.28% -39.58% -79.04% -78.15%

For the past year Yield10 Bioscience Inc. was less bearish than Gevo Inc.

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc., an agricultural bioscience company, engages in developing disruptive technologies for enhancing crop yield in the United States. It is developing various yield traits using proprietary advanced biotechnology trait gene discovery platforms. The company was formerly known as Metabolix, Inc. and changed its name to Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. in January 2017. Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.

Gevo, Inc., a renewable chemicals and biofuels company, focuses on the development and commercialization of alternatives to petroleum-based products based on isobutanol produced from renewable feedstocks in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gevo, Inc. and Gevo Development/Agri-Energy. The company engages in the research and development, and production of isobutanol; development of its proprietary biocatalysts; production and sale of biojet fuel; and retrofit process of chemicals and biofuels. It is also involved in the production of ethanol, isobutanol, and related products. In addition, the company produces and separates its renewable isobutanol through the Gevo Integrated Fermentation Technology platform. The company was formerly known as Methanotech, Inc. and changed its name to Gevo, Inc. in March 2006. Gevo, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.