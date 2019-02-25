Connecticut Wtr Svc Com (CTWS) Stake Boosted by Gamco Investors Et Al; Ss&C Technologies Hldgs (SSNC) Position Raised by Banbury Partners Llc

Gamco Investors Inc Et Al increased its stake in Connecticut Wtr Svc Inc Com (CTWS) by 293.02% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al bought 12,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.73% with the market. The hedge fund held 16,900 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.17M, up from 4,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al who had been investing in Connecticut Wtr Svc Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $830.95M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $68.96. About 39,591 shares traded. Connecticut Water Service, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTWS) has risen 14.82% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical CTWS News: 20/04/2018 – CONNECTICUT WATER STILL SEES COMPLETING SJW MERGER BY YEAR END; 25/04/2018 – SJW Last Month Agreed to Merge With Connecticut Water; 15/03/2018 – SJW GROUP, CONNECTICUT WATER SERVICE SEE DEAL ACCRETIVE TO EPS; 30/04/2018 – SJW Group and Connecticut Water Announce Early Termination of Hart-Scott-Rodino Waiting Period for Merger of Equals; 07/03/2018 Connecticut Water Service Inc. names David C. Benoit president and CEO and Robert J. Doffek chief financial officer, treasurer; 19/04/2018 – CONNECTICUT WATER CONFIRMS RECEIPT OF PROPOSAL FROM EVER; 26/04/2018 – SJW BOARD REAFFIRMS COMMITMENT TO DEAL WITH CONNECTICUT WATER; 31/05/2018 – CTWS REPORTS AMENDMENT TO MERGER PACT WITH SJW GROUP; 15/03/2018 – CONNECTICUT WATER SERVICE INC – UPON CLOSING OF TRANSACTION, BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF COMBINED COMPANY WILL CONSIST OF 12 DIRECTORS; 16/03/2018 – CONNECTICUT WATER SERVICE INC CTWS.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $53

Banbury Partners Llc increased its stake in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (SSNC) by 7.29% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banbury Partners Llc bought 33,370 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.04% with the market. The institutional investor held 491,077 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $27.91 million, up from 457,707 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banbury Partners Llc who had been investing in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.02B market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $59.88. About 1.86 million shares traded. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) has risen 13.73% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.73% the S&P500. Some Historical SSNC News: 04/04/2018 – SS&C gatecrashes Temenos bid for Fidessa; 07/05/2018 – SS&C Launches Investor Experience: Enhanced Client Portal on the Black Diamond Platform; 01/05/2018 – SS&C 1Q ADJ EPS 53C, EST. 53C; 12/03/2018 – SS&C TO BUY CACEIS NORTH AMERICAN FUND ADMINISTRATION BUSINESS; 01/05/2018 – SS&C Technologies 1Q Adj EPS 53c; 24/04/2018 – SS&C TECHNOLOGIES DOESN’T INTEND TO MAKE OFFER FOR FIDESSA; 03/04/2018 – SS&C TECHNOLOGIES-INTENDS TO USE ABOUT $728 MLN OF NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING, WITH PROCEEDS FROM DEBT FINANCING, TO FINANCE PENDING DST SYSTEMS DEAL; 17/05/2018 – PR Mortgage & Investments Selects SS&C Precision LM to Support Its Agency Lending Operations; 14/05/2018 – SS&C to Speak at 46th Annual JP Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 24/04/2018 – SS&C rules out counter-bid for British financial software firm Fidessa

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.09, from 1.29 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 19 investors sold CTWS shares while 26 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 5.48 million shares or 1.62% less from 5.57 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Howe And Rusling Incorporated has 0.01% invested in Connecticut Water Service, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTWS) for 907 shares. State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% or 14,600 shares in its portfolio. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc has 0% invested in Connecticut Water Service, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTWS) for 4,500 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys reported 4,873 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Voya Invest Limited Liability stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Connecticut Water Service, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTWS). Teton reported 0.02% stake. Principal Fincl Grp Inc Inc Inc has 11,764 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Stevens Capital Lp has 0.03% invested in Connecticut Water Service, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTWS) for 10,258 shares. The Massachusetts-based Putnam Fl Invest has invested 0.05% in Connecticut Water Service, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTWS). Bancshares Of Montreal Can holds 1,556 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Raymond James Associate reported 6,893 shares. Wellington Shields & Commerce Limited Liability Co holds 0.19% or 5,000 shares. Assetmark reported 260 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 173 were reported by Stratos Wealth Prtn. Amer Gp stated it has 7,997 shares.

More notable recent Connecticut Water Service, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTWS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays – July 16, 2018 – Seeking Alpha” on July 16, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Connecticut Water Service, Inc. Completes Acquisition of The Avon Water Company – GlobeNewswire” published on July 05, 2017, Prnewswire.com published: “Connecticut Water Posts Instructional Video on How to Vote “FOR” the SJW Group Transaction – PR Newswire” on October 17, 2018. More interesting news about Connecticut Water Service, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTWS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Wednesday Sector Leaders: Water Utilities, Agriculture & Farm Products – Nasdaq” published on January 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “California Water extends takeover offer for SJW by eight weeks – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 20, 2018.

Gamco Investors Inc Et Al, which manages about $14.76 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Otter Tail Corporation Com (NASDAQ:OTTR) by 16,000 shares to 374,000 shares, valued at $17.92 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lgl Group Inc (NYSEMKT:LGL) by 73,363 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 476,937 shares, and cut its stake in Kellogg Co (NYSE:K).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.82, from 2.1 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 26 investors sold SSNC shares while 97 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 192.04 million shares or 0.04% less from 192.11 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Schaper Benz & Wise Invest Counsel Wi, Wisconsin-based fund reported 162,601 shares. Jpmorgan Chase invested in 513,366 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Great Lakes Ltd Liability holds 127,815 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Boothbay Fund Management Llc invested in 77,100 shares or 0.43% of the stock. Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio holds 0.05% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) or 191,667 shares. Daiwa Grp Inc invested 0.03% of its portfolio in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Sky Limited Liability Com holds 3,800 shares. Ami Asset Mgmt reported 530,081 shares. Alabama-based Fjarde Ap has invested 0.06% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). United Kingdom-based Bp Pcl has invested 0.04% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Oregon Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.02% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Zweig reported 195,600 shares stake. Price T Rowe Associate Md owns 17.51 million shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Susquehanna Grp Incorporated Llp invested in 0% or 8,380 shares. Turtle Creek Asset invested 7.03% of its portfolio in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC).

Banbury Partners Llc, which manages about $132.90M and $376.86 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT) by 250,224 shares to 726,989 shares, valued at $16.83M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX) by 41,899 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 380,065 shares, and cut its stake in Wen Hldg Inc.

More notable recent SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “31 Stocks Moving In Friday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on February 15, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Great-West Life Selects SS&C to Transform its Loan Operations – PRNewswire” published on February 06, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Midas Hospitality Appoints SS&C as Administrator for Opportunity Zone Fund – PRNewswire” on January 29, 2019. More interesting news about SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (SSNC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 29, 2018 – Nasdaq” published on November 28, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “SS&C declares $0.10 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 14, 2019.