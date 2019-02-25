Conning Has Upped Its Texas Instrs (TXN) Stake by $1.54 Million; Valuation Declined; Home Depot (HD) Shareholder Willingdon Wealth Management Increased Its Holding by $312,156

Conning Inc increased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (TXN) by 3.43% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Conning Inc bought 14,363 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 432,869 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $46.44M, up from 418,506 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Conning Inc who had been investing in Texas Instrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $102.45B market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $108.4. About 2.26 million shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has declined 4.07% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500.

Willingdon Wealth Management increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 9.22% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Willingdon Wealth Management bought 1,508 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.51% with the market. The institutional investor held 17,870 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.70M, up from 16,362 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $215.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $190.82. About 3.58 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has declined 5.66% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.66% the S&P500.

More notable recent The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Google Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG), Home Depot, Inc. (The) (NYSE:HD) – Roadie’s New Funding Round Comes With An Orange Twist – Benzinga” on February 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Food For Thought – Seeking Alpha” published on February 23, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Things to Watch in the Stock Market This Week – The Motley Fool” on February 24, 2019. More interesting news about The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Home Depot, Nordstrom, Macyâ€™s and More Major Retailers Reporting This Week – 24/7 Wall St.” published on February 24, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN), Home Depot, Inc. (The) (NYSE:HD) – Port Report: China And U.S. Trade War Aside, Port Tampa Bay Looks To Asia For Growth – Benzinga” with publication date: February 01, 2019.

Since November 14, 2018, it had 4 insider buys, and 3 sales for $22.20 million activity. 7,203 shares were sold by Roseborough Teresa Wynn, worth $1.28M on Friday, December 7. The insider Hewett Wayne M. bought $42,405. On Thursday, November 15 the insider Kadre Manuel bought $354,960. Menear Craig A sold $21.17 million worth of stock or 117,327 shares. $2.32M worth of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) shares were sold by Campbell Ann Marie.

More notable recent Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Ex-Dividend Reminder: Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Citizens Financial Group and Texas Instruments – Nasdaq” on January 28, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Bear of the Day: NVIDIA (NVDA) – Nasdaq” published on February 07, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 30, 2019 – Nasdaq” on January 29, 2019. More interesting news about Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Can Analog Strength Aid Texas Instruments (TXN) Q4 Earnings? – Nasdaq” published on January 18, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Bulls & Bears Of The Week: CBS (NYSE:CBS), CVS (NYSE:CVS), Fitbit (NYSE:FIT), Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC), Walmart (NYSE:WMT) And More – Benzinga” with publication date: February 24, 2019.

