Connors Investor Services Maintains Stake in United Technologies (UTX); Shire Plc Adr (SHPG) Holder New South Capital Management Has Decreased Its Holding by $2.20 Million as Share Price Rose

Connors Investor Services Inc increased its stake in United Technologies (UTX) by 4.43% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Connors Investor Services Inc bought 3,760 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% with the market. The institutional investor held 88,644 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $12.39M, up from 84,884 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc who had been investing in United Technologies for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $110.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $128.7. About 390,305 shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has declined 2.44% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 26/04/2018 – Siemens names Barbara Humpton as new U.S. CEO; 17/04/2018 – Florida Governor: Gov. Scott: United Technologies Creates 480 Jobs in Palm Beach County, Opens New UTC Center for Intelligent; 19/03/2018 – BOEING – FOLLOWING PRODUCTIVE DISCUSSIONS, REACHED “WIN-WIN AGREEMENTS” WITH UNITED TECHNOLOGIES & ROCKWELL COLLINS; 02/05/2018 – Cedar Rapids Gaz: UTC set to win EU approval for $23 billion Rockwell Collins deal; 22/05/2018 – Seritage Growth Properties and Invesco Real Estate Announce Partnership to Own The Collection at UTC in La Jolla, California; 18/05/2018 – UTC Climate, Controls & Security Signs Definitive Agreement to Sell Taylor Co; 21/03/2018 – United Tech’s Kidde: Cap Left on During Manufacturing Process Can Cover Smoke Sensor; 02/05/2018 – UTX, GE: An A320 of Viva aerobus with problems in Merida. – ! $UTX $GE; 05/04/2018 – Pratt & Whitney wins JetBlue engine order; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP – QTRLY EQUIPMENT ORDERS AT UTC CLIMATE, CONTROLS & SECURITY INCREASED 10 PERCENT ORGANICALLY

New South Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Shire Plc Adr (SHPG) by 2.06% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. New South Capital Management Inc sold 12,138 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.27% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 577,699 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $104.72 million, down from 589,837 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New South Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Shire Plc Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $163.90B market cap company. It closed at $179.2 lastly. It is down 18.67% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.67% the S&P500. Some Historical SHPG News: 24/04/2018 – TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL CO LTD 4502.T – CONFIRMS THAT IT HAS MADE A REVISED PROPOSAL TO BOARD OF SHIR; 21/05/2018 – Takeda says Shire deal will boost resilience against price pressures; 19/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Takeda makes $61 bln bid for drugmaker Shire; 16/04/2018 – Shire Plc Sells Oncology Business to Servier; 19/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Allergan in talks to acquire Shire, competing against Takeda; 24/04/2018 – Takeda sweetened its $62 billion acquisition offer and Shire is expected to agree to an extension of a regulatory deadline that would allow Takeda to firm up its bid; 19/04/2018 – Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd Statement Regarding Shire plc; 28/03/2018 – Takeda Pharmaceutical said it was considering a possible bid for Shire to help expand its presence in the U.S; 28/03/2018 – SHIRE CONFIRMS IT HAS NOT RECEIVED APPROACH; 19/04/2018 – Allergan and Takeda compete in $63 bln fight for drugmaker Shire

Connors Investor Services Inc, which manages about $522.13M and $743.65 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) by 119,305 shares to 10,874 shares, valued at $561,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nike (NYSE:NKE) by 5,625 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 154,441 shares, and cut its stake in Walgreens Boots.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.07, from 1.02 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 31 investors sold UTX shares while 518 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 628.79 million shares or 0.08% less from 629.27 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Profit Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 1.29% or 8,251 shares. Kwmg Limited Liability Com owns 66 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Gould Asset Lc Ca holds 4,038 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Baxter Bros Inc has 0.87% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 25,884 shares. Carroll Inc stated it has 45,706 shares. Provise Gru Ltd Llc invested 1.06% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Wms Prtn Ltd Liability accumulated 30,807 shares or 0.48% of the stock. Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct reported 517,549 shares stake. Selway Asset, a Idaho-based fund reported 15,247 shares. Security National Trust Company has invested 1.27% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). 135,642 are owned by Matrix Asset Advsr Ny. Psagot Investment House Limited holds 0.01% or 960 shares in its portfolio. Bbr Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corporation reported 4,181 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Pinnacle Wealth Advisory Grp Inc Ltd Liability Company reported 0.48% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Oxbow Advsr Ltd Liability Co, a Texas-based fund reported 13,135 shares.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $2.50 million activity. Shares for $104,916 were sold by Bailey Robert J. on Tuesday, February 5. $1.15 million worth of stock was sold by Dumais Michael R on Wednesday, January 30.

New South Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.52B and $3.75 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 1.90 million shares to 6.63M shares, valued at $122.25 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares (IWN) by 32,536 shares in the quarter, for a total of 137,963 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Short (CSJ).