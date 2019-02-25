Consolidated Water Co (CWCO) Position Increased by Northpointe Capital Llc; Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company Position in Starbucks (SBUX) Lifted by $974,400

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company increased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 45.7% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company bought 17,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.14% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 55,471 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.15 million, up from 38,071 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $88.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $71.3. About 250 shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 10.74% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.74% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 29/05/2018 – Pret A Manger sold for $2 bln to Germany’s deal-hungry Reimann family; 11/05/2018 – Starbucks Restrooms Now Open to All as Coffee Chain Makes Amends; 07/05/2018 – The $7.15 billion deal with food giant Nestle will help Starbucks return value to its shareholders; 27/04/2018 – Starbucks CEO says Philadelphia arrest protests have not hurt sales in April; 15/05/2018 – STARBUCKS CHINA CEO BELINDA WONG SPEAKS AT CHINA INVESTOR DAY; 27/04/2018 – Johnson was praised for his swift response, which included flying to meet the two men at a Starbucks in Philadelphia; 05/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Ignore dated UBS research alert on Starbucks Corp; 19/03/2018 – Starbucks to Webcast 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 29/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – JAB buys majority stake in UK’s Pret a Manger; 15/04/2018 – Starbucks C.E.O. Apologizes After Arrests of 2 Black Men

Northpointe Capital Llc increased its stake in Consolidated Water Co Inc (CWCO) by 89.48% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northpointe Capital Llc bought 130,691 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.71% with the market. The institutional investor held 276,739 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.83M, up from 146,048 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northpointe Capital Llc who had been investing in Consolidated Water Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $201.57 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.66% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $13.47. About 27,730 shares traded. Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) has declined 4.92% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical CWCO News: 30/05/2018 – Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. Declares Third Quarter Cash Dividend; 07/03/2018 – CONSOLIDATED WATER CO LTD – ONE OR MORE AFFILIATES OF GREENFIELD SPV Vll, S.A.P.l. DE C.V. WILL ACQUIRE A MINIMUM OF 55% OF ADR; 19/03/2018 – Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. Reports Full Year 2017 Results And Announces Record And Meeting Dates For 2018 Shareholders’; 09/03/2018 – Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. Declares Second Quarter Cash Dividend; 07/03/2018 – CONSOLIDATED WATER – EXECUTED SUBSCRIPTION AGREEMENT FOR EQUITY FUNDING TO CONSTRUCT, OPERATE DESALINATION PLANT, PIPELINE IN ROSARITO; 07/03/2018 – CONSOLIDATED WATER CO LTD – AGREEMENT CALLS FOR NSC TO RETAIN A MINIMUM OF 25% OF EQUITY IN AGUAS DE ROSARITO S.A.P.l. DE C.V; 19/03/2018 – Consolidated Water 2017 EPS 41c; 10/05/2018 – Consolidated Water 1Q EPS 14c; 04/05/2018 – Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. To Host First Quarter Conference Call On Friday, May 11, 2018; 19/03/2018 – Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. Reports Full Year 2017 Results And Announces Record And Meeting Dates For 2018 Shareholders’ Meeting

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.51, from 1.54 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 7 investors sold CWCO shares while 25 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 24 raised stakes. 7.63 million shares or 1.85% more from 7.49 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Icon Advisers owns 79,600 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Connors Investor Service Inc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) for 17,000 shares. 204,985 were accumulated by State Street Corp. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Limited Liability Com owns 600 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt has 0.02% invested in Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) for 1.06M shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% in Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) or 506 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp reported 454,749 shares. Comml Bank Of Montreal Can owns 0% invested in Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) for 253 shares. Da Davidson invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO). Invesco Limited reported 105,285 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 60,383 are held by Manchester Mngmt Ltd. Vanguard Grp stated it has 32,545 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Reilly Financial Advisors Ltd Liability Com accumulated 334 shares. New York-based Gabelli Funds has invested 0% in Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO). Jpmorgan Chase & invested in 0% or 119,311 shares.

More notable recent Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Perrigo (PRGO) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates – Yahoo Finance” on November 08, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Philip Morris (PM) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates – Yahoo Finance” published on October 18, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” on October 26, 2018. More interesting news about Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Netflix (NFLX) Q3 Earnings Preview: What’s Shaping Up? – Yahoo Finance” published on October 09, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for September 17th – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 17, 2018.

Since September 7, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $241,556 activity.

Northpointe Capital Llc, which manages about $1.18 billion and $692.63M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mammoth Energy Svcs Inc by 33,265 shares to 340,278 shares, valued at $9.90M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Playa Hotels & Resorts Nv by 410,782 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 468,232 shares, and cut its stake in Trevena Inc (NASDAQ:TRVN).

Since September 11, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 8 insider sales for $47.71 million activity. On Friday, February 8 the insider Varma Vivek C sold $3.50 million. ULLMAN MYRON E III sold 99,166 shares worth $5.46M. The insider BURROWS CLIFFORD sold $10.26 million.

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company, which manages about $561.99M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 5,525 shares to 101,775 shares, valued at $14.23M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon (NYSE:XOM) by 4,853 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 255,949 shares, and cut its stake in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM).