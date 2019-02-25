Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNST)’s Financial Results Comparing With Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE)

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) and Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 0.00 56.96M -2.14 0.00 Wave Life Sciences Ltd. 11.70M 108.92 139.61M -4.86 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Wave Life Sciences Ltd.

Table 2 provides Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Wave Life Sciences Ltd.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Wave Life Sciences Ltd. -1,193.25% -112.2% -55%

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 12.5 and a Quick Ratio of 12.5. Competitively, Wave Life Sciences Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 1.9 and has 1.9 Quick Ratio. Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Wave Life Sciences Ltd.

The shares of both Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Wave Life Sciences Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 64.8% and 82.3% respectively. 42.9% are Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Wave Life Sciences Ltd. has 0.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. -1.69% -3.33% -26.49% 0% 0% -49.57% Wave Life Sciences Ltd. 1.07% 6.8% -7.8% -0.19% 32.31% 37.78%

For the past year Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Wave Life Sciences Ltd. had bullish trend.

WAVE Life Sciences Ltd., a preclinical biopharmaceutical company, designs, develops, and commercializes nucleic acid therapeutic candidates. The company is developing nucleic acid therapeutics that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins. Its advanced therapeutic programs are in HuntingtonÂ’s disease, Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), and inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). In HuntingtonÂ’s disease, it has programs targeting HTT SNP-1 and HTT SNP-2; in DMD, targeting Exon 51; and in IBD, targeting SMAD7. The company also has product candidates in its programs targeting HTT SNP-1 and Exon 51. In addition, it has late-stage discovery programs in epidermolysis bullosa simplex, targeting KRT14 SNP-1 and KRT14 SNP-2, as well as in DMD, focuses on an additional DMD target, AcRIIb. The company has a research, license, and option agreement with Pfizer Inc. for the discovery, development, and commercialization of stereopure oligonucleotide therapeutics; and research collaboration with nLife Therapeutics S.L. exploring cell-specific targeting of nucleic-acid therapeutics in the central nervous system. WAVE Life Sciences Ltd. was founded in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.