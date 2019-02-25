Contrasting of Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (FOLD) and Genocea Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA)

As Biotechnology companies, Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) and Genocea Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amicus Therapeutics Inc. 73.33M 34.91 340.12M -1.89 0.00 Genocea Biosciences Inc. N/A 0.00 38.89M -0.74 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amicus Therapeutics Inc. -463.82% -73.6% -43% Genocea Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -581% -95.6%

Volatility and Risk

Amicus Therapeutics Inc. has a beta of 1.49 and its 49.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Genocea Biosciences Inc.’s 10.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.1 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Amicus Therapeutics Inc. is 9 while its Current Ratio is 9.1. Meanwhile, Genocea Biosciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4 while its Quick Ratio is 4. Amicus Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Genocea Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Amicus Therapeutics Inc. and Genocea Biosciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Amicus Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Genocea Biosciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Amicus Therapeutics Inc. has a 41.87% upside potential and an average target price of $16.67. On the other hand, Genocea Biosciences Inc.’s potential upside is 814.24% and its average target price is $5. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Genocea Biosciences Inc. is looking more favorable than Amicus Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Amicus Therapeutics Inc. shares and 57.5% of Genocea Biosciences Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.2% of Amicus Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Genocea Biosciences Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Amicus Therapeutics Inc. -3.89% -7.01% -11.58% -30.83% -17.72% -26.27% Genocea Biosciences Inc. -11.05% -22.21% 0% -40.37% -49.07% -51.71%

For the past year Amicus Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Genocea Biosciences Inc.

Summary

Amicus Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors Genocea Biosciences Inc.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. Its principal product is the migalastat HCl, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease, which has completed two global Phase III registration studies. The company is also developing SD-101, which is in Phase III clinical study for the treatment of the genetic connective tissue disorder epidermolysis bullosa; and AT3375 to treat Parkinson's disease. It is conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 to investigate pompe treatment paradigm in pompe patients. The company has strategic alliance with GlaxoSmithKline plc to develop and commercialize migalastat as a monotherapy and in combination with ERT for Fabry disease. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Cranbury, New Jersey.

Genocea Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing T cell-directed vaccines and immunotherapies to treat infectious diseases and cancer. The company uses AnTigen Lead Acquisition System (ATLAS), its proprietary discovery platform to build a pipeline of immunotherapies and its first neoantigen cancer vaccine. Its lead product candidate is GEN-003, a therapeutic vaccine or immunotherapy that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of genital herpes infections. The company is also developing GEN-009, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of immuno-oncology-neoantigen; and GEN-007 that is in research stage for the treatment of Epstein-Barr virus. Genocea Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.