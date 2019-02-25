Contrasting of Aratana Therapeutics Inc. (PETX) and Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX)

We are comparing Aratana Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PETX) and Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aratana Therapeutics Inc. 40.96M 4.95 21.69M -0.51 0.00 Entera Bio Ltd. N/A 0.00 11.43M -0.92 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Aratana Therapeutics Inc. and Entera Bio Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Aratana Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PETX) and Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aratana Therapeutics Inc. -52.95% -23% -16.1% Entera Bio Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Aratana Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.2 and 2.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Entera Bio Ltd. are 3.7 and 3.7 respectively. Entera Bio Ltd. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Aratana Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Aratana Therapeutics Inc. and Entera Bio Ltd. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aratana Therapeutics Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 Entera Bio Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

Aratana Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price is $5, while its potential upside is 19.90%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Aratana Therapeutics Inc. and Entera Bio Ltd. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 68.4% and 6.7%. Insiders owned roughly 2% of Aratana Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Entera Bio Ltd. has 36.01% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aratana Therapeutics Inc. -2.77% -9.33% 22.48% 25.15% 16.39% 20.15% Entera Bio Ltd. 3.58% -2.14% 19.61% 0% 0% -12.58%

For the past year Aratana Therapeutics Inc. has 20.15% stronger performance while Entera Bio Ltd. has -12.58% weaker performance.

Aratana Therapeutics, Inc., a pet therapeutics company, focuses on the licensing, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for dogs and cats in the United States and Belgium. Its product portfolio includes multiple therapeutics and therapeutic candidates in development consisting of small molecule pharmaceuticals and biologics. The company markets GALLIPRANT for the control of pain and inflammation associated with osteoarthritis in dogs; ENTYCE for appetite stimulation in dogs; and NOCITA, a post-operative anesthetic for cranial cruciate ligament surgery in dogs. The company is also developing AT-002 for evaluating capromorelin for weight management in cats with chronic kidney disease; AT-003, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension for post-operative pain management in cats; AT-006, an anti-viral for the treatment of feline herpes virus-induced ophthalmic conditions for cats; AT-016, an adipose-derived allogeneic stem cell therapeutic candidate for the treatment of osteoarthritis pain in dogs; and AT-018, an oral CRTH2 antagonist for the potential treatment of atopic dermatitis in dogs. In addition, the companyÂ’s licensed products include BLONTRESS, a canonized monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell lymphoma in dogs; and TACTRESS, a canonized monoclonal antibody for the treatment of T-cell lymphoma in dogs, as well as AT-014, a novel her2/neu-directed cancer immunotherapy for the treatment of canine osteosarcoma for dogs. It has collaboration agreement with Elanco Animal Health, Inc. to develop, manufacture, and commercialize GRAPIPRANT products. Aratana Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

Entera Bio Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company's lead product includes the EB612, an oral parathyroid hormone product candidate that has completed a Phase IIa clinical trial for hypoparathyroidism. It is also developing EB613 that has completed Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis and non-union bone fractures; and other platform modules. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.