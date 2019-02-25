Contrasting of Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC) and MVC Capital Inc. (NYSE:MVC)

As Diversified Investments companies, Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) and MVC Capital Inc. (NYSE:MVC) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ares Capital Corporation 1.34B 5.56 858.00M 1.86 8.78 MVC Capital Inc. 22.88M 7.36 10.53M -0.62 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Ares Capital Corporation and MVC Capital Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Ares Capital Corporation and MVC Capital Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ares Capital Corporation 64.03% 0% 0% MVC Capital Inc. -46.02% 0% 0%

Dividends

Ares Capital Corporation pays out an annual dividend of $1.54 per share while its dividend yield is 8.88%. MVC Capital Inc. has an annual dividend pay of $0.6 per share while its annual dividend yield is 6.62%.

Analyst Ratings

Ares Capital Corporation and MVC Capital Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ares Capital Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 MVC Capital Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Ares Capital Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 11.81% and an $19.5 average price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 41.99% of Ares Capital Corporation shares and 85.07% of MVC Capital Inc. shares. About 0.47% of Ares Capital Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 8.32% of MVC Capital Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ares Capital Corporation -4.34% -6.86% -6.7% -4.12% 0.12% 3.69% MVC Capital Inc. -1.68% -2.61% -5.59% -12.81% -18.33% -16.86%

For the past year Ares Capital Corporation has 3.69% stronger performance while MVC Capital Inc. has -16.86% weaker performance.

Summary

Ares Capital Corporation beats MVC Capital Inc. on 10 of the 11 factors.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors. The fund will also consider investments in industries such as restaurants, retail, oil and gas, and technology sectors. It focuses on investments in Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, Southeast and Southwest regions from its New York office, the Midwest region, from the Chicago office, and the Western region from the Los Angeles office. The fund typically invests between $20 million and $200 million and a maximum of $400 million in companies with an EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million. It makes debt investments between $10 million and $100 million The fund invests through revolvers, first lien loans, warrants, unitranche structures, second lien loans, mezzanine debt, private high yield, junior capital, subordinated debt, and non-control preferred and common equity. The fund also selectively considers third-party-led senior and subordinated debt financings and opportunistically considers the purchase of stressed and discounted debt positions. The fund prefers to be an agent and/or lead the transactions in which it invests. The fund also seeks board representation in its portfolio companies.

MVC Capital, Inc. is a business development company specializing in equity, acquisition financing, mezzanine financing, management buyouts, leveraged buildups, corporate partnerships, PIPE transactions, going private transactions, private company recapitalizations, operational turnarounds, and growth and expansion capital transaction financing. The company seeks to invest in mature, small, and middle-market companies. It seeks to invest in companies in the consumer products, business services, industrial manufacturing and services, automotive retailing, energy, food and food service, financial services, insurance, industrial distribution and value-added distribution, medical devices and equipment, specialty chemicals, and security sectors. The company prefers to invest in companies based in the United States. The firm typically invests between $3 million and $25 million for control and non-control stakes in companies with revenues between $10 million and $150 million and EBITDA between $3 million and $25 million. It prefers to be the lead investor in transactions and also co-invests in companies with other private equity sponsors. The company invests in the form of preferred and common equity, and warrants or rights to acquire equity interests; bridge loans; term loans; debt; cash flow loans; senior and subordinated loans; convertible securities; venture capital; mezzanine; and private equity investments. It exits its investments in the form of maturity of loan, public offering, sale, mergers and acquisitions, and financial recapitalizations. It prefers to take majority stake in companies.