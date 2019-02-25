Contrasting of CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CASI) and Tocagen Inc. (NASDAQ:TOCA)

As Biotechnology businesses, CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) and Tocagen Inc. (NASDAQ:TOCA), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 0.00 23.25M -0.30 0.00 Tocagen Inc. 18.04M 14.17 40.19M -2.02 0.00

In table 1 we can see CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Tocagen Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -30.7% -28.7% Tocagen Inc. -222.78% -71.6% -46.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 14.6 and 14.6 respectively. Its competitor Tocagen Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.8 and its Quick Ratio is 5.8. CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Tocagen Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Tocagen Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Tocagen Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$7 is CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 91.26%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Tocagen Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 20.7% and 31% respectively. About 9.2% of CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 7.6% of Tocagen Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. -9.93% 2.9% -42.65% -36.17% 18.9% 20% Tocagen Inc. -1.47% 5.39% 3.76% 31.85% 19.68% 24%

For the past year CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than Tocagen Inc.

Summary

CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Tocagen Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapeutics addressing cancer and other unmet medical needs in China. Its lead drug candidate is ENMD-2076, an Aurora A/angiogenic kinase inhibitor, which is in multiple Phase II studies in advanced fibrolamellar carcinoma, triple-negative breast cancer, advanced ovarian clear cell carcinomas, and advanced/metastatic soft tissue sarcoma. The companyÂ’s late-stage clinical drug candidates, including MARQIBO, a microtubule inhibitor to treat adult patients with philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ZEVALIN injection for intravenous use indicated for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory, low-grade, or follicular B-cell non-hodgkinÂ’s lymphoma, as well as for the treatment of patients with previously untreated follicular non-hodgkinÂ’s lymphoma; and EVOMELA, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection primarily for use as a high-dose conditioning treatment prior to hematopoietic progenitor cell transplantation in patients with multiple myeloma. In addition, its pipeline includes 2ME2 (2-methoxyestradial), an orally active compound that has antiproliferative, antiangiogenic, and anti-inflammatory properties. The company was formerly known as EntreMed, Inc. and changed its name to CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in June 2014. CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

Tocagen Inc., a clinical-stage cancer-selective gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates designed to activate a patient's immune system against their cancer. Its cancer-selective gene therapy platform is built on retroviral replicating vectors (RRVs), which are designed to deliver therapeutic genes into the DNA of cancer cells. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Toca 511 & Toca FC that is in Phase 2 portion of a randomized, controlled Phase 2/3 clinical trial for patients with recurrent high grade glioma (HGG). It is also developing Toca 511 & Toca FC in a Phase 1b clinical trial for metastatic cancers, including colorectal, pancreatic, breast, lung, melanoma, and renal. In addition, the company is developing other RRVs to deliver genes to cancer cells against validated immunotherapy targets, such as the checkpoint protein PD-L1. Tocagen Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.