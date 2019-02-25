Contrasting of Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (APOP) and Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH)

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ:APOP) and Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.85 0.00 Bio-Techne Corporation 681.71M 10.80 96.31M 2.46 63.16

Table 1 demonstrates Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. and Bio-Techne Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. and Bio-Techne Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Bio-Techne Corporation 14.13% 12% 7.7%

Dividends

On the other side, $1.28 per share with a dividend yield of 0.66% for Bio-Techne Corporation. Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. does not offer a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. and Bio-Techne Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Bio-Techne Corporation 0 2 2 2.50

On the other hand, Bio-Techne Corporation’s potential downside is -3.32% and its consensus price target is $188.5.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. shares and 96.6% of Bio-Techne Corporation shares. Cellect Biotechnology Ltd.’s share held by insiders are 54.73%. Competitively, 0.4% are Bio-Techne Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. -4.19% -33.88% -35.74% -56.13% -57.5% -54.29% Bio-Techne Corporation -3.59% -12.9% -20.41% -3.29% 20.74% 20.13%

For the past year Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. had bearish trend while Bio-Techne Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

On 12 of the 12 factors Bio-Techne Corporation beats Cellect Biotechnology Ltd.

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing technologies for the functional selection of stem cells in the field of regenerative medicine and stem cell therapies in Israel. It is developing the Apotainer selection kit, a shelf stem cell selection kit, based on its Powered by Cellect technology platform for allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation procedures for patients suffering from hematological malignancies. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Kfar Saba, Israel.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates through three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers native and recombinant proteins, monoclonal and polyclonal antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active chemical compounds, and in situ genomic hybridization assays for the research and clinical diagnostics markets. It also provides various products, which serves as predictive biomarkers and therapeutic targets for various human diseases and conditions, including cancer, autoimmunity, diabetes, hypertension, obesity, inflammation, neurological disorders, and kidney failure. The Protein Platforms segment develops, manufactures, and sells tools, such as Biologics platform that enables researchers interrogate protein purity and identify contaminants during the development and production of biologics; Simple Western platform for protein analysis and identification; SimplePlex platform, an enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay for use in research and clinical diagnostics; and Single Cell Western platform to elucidate the properties of individual cells to understand cell behavior. The Diagnostics segment offers controls and calibrators for hematology clinical instruments; blood chemistry and blood gas quality controls, diagnostic immunoassays, and other bulk and custom reagents for the in vitro diagnostic market; bulk purified proteins, enzymes, disease-state plasmas, infectious disease antigens, and processed serums to the clinical diagnostic industry; and Paratest, a novel and convenient stool collection and test device for the veterinary market. The company was formerly known as Techne Corporation and changed its name to Bio-Techne Corporation in November 2014. Bio-Techne Corporation was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.