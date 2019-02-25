Contrasting of Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTXR) and KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV)

Both Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) and KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 0.00 13.17M -1.46 0.00 KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 21.54 N/A -1.51 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. and KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. and KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -54.8% -49.6% KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -56.2% -28.9%

Liquidity

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.3 while its Quick Ratio is 1.3. On the competitive side is, KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 2.4 Current Ratio and a 2.4 Quick Ratio. KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 1.6% of Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 78.5% of KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 50.8% are Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.8% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. -6.84% -22.7% -23.57% -59.36% -77.8% -71.32% KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. -1.95% 24.16% 39.42% 187.68% 144.96% 141.95%

For the past year Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -71.32% weaker performance while KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 141.95% stronger performance.

Summary

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutic products. The company develops Mino-Lok product, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of catheter related bloodstream infections; and Hydrocortisone-Lidocaine Cream for the treatment of mild to moderate hemorrhoids. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Alpex Pharma S.A. to develop and commercialize orally disintegrating tablet formulations of pharmaceutical products in United States, Canada, and Mexico. Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cranford, New Jersey.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors. The companyÂ’s product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors. Its products under development include KVD818, an orally delivered molecule that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of HAE; KVD001, an intravitreally administered plasma kallikrein inhibitor that has completed a Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of DME; and KVD900, a potent inhibitor of plasma kallikrein that is in preclinical safety studies for use against human proteases related to plasma kallikrein. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.