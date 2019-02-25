Contrasting of Cohen & Steers Inc. (CNS) and Its Competitors

As Asset Management company, Cohen & Steers Inc. (NYSE:CNS) is competing with its rivals based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Cohen & Steers Inc. has 48.8% of its shares owned by institutional investors vs. an average of 37.91% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand Cohen & Steers Inc. has 26.6% of its shares owned by company insiders vs. an average of 8.69% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

Table 1 has Cohen & Steers Inc. and its rivals’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cohen & Steers Inc. 29.89% 36.70% 24.50% Industry Average 36.44% 21.95% 9.89%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Cohen & Steers Inc. and its rivals’ net profit, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Cohen & Steers Inc. 113.90M 381.11M 17.44 Industry Average 88.68M 243.35M 30.78

Cohen & Steers Inc. has lower P/E Ratio, but higher revenue than its rivals. The business has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more affordable in contrast to its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Cohen & Steers Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cohen & Steers Inc. 1 1 0 2.50 Industry Average 1.31 2.09 2.13 2.40

$36 is the average target price of Cohen & Steers Inc., with a potential downside of -12.43%. The rivals have a potential upside of 143.50%. Based on the results shown earlier, Cohen & Steers Inc. is looking more favorable than its rivals, analysts’ view.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Cohen & Steers Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cohen & Steers Inc. -2.28% 1.87% -7.54% -5.57% -15.12% -17.43% Industry Average 2.56% 3.66% 6.51% 3.80% 5.69% 5.71%

For the past year Cohen & Steers Inc. has -17.43% weaker performance while Cohen & Steers Inc.’s rivals have 5.71% stronger performance.

Volatility & Risk

Cohen & Steers Inc. is 9.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.09. In other hand, Cohen & Steers Inc.’s rivals have beta of 1.25 which is 24.60% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

$1.32 per share with a dividend yield of 3.23% is the annual dividend that Cohen & Steers Inc. pays. On the other side, 6.96% is the dividend yield of Cohen & Steers Inc.’s rivals.

Summary

Cohen & Steers Inc.’s rivals beat Cohen & Steers Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Cohen & Steers, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, it also launches and manages hedge funds. The firm invests in public equity, fixed income, and commodity markets across the globe through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, it invests in companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts, infrastructure sector, and natural energy resources sector for its equity and fixed income investments. The firm also invests in preferred securities for its fixed income investments through its subsidiaries. Cohen & Steers, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is based in New York, with additional offices in London, United Kingdom; Central, Hong Kong; Tokyo, Japan; and Seattle, Washington.